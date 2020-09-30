Top award recognises Nikki's work with King's Lynn national charity Scotty's Little Soldiers

The founder of Lynn national charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers has won the Family Values Award at the 2020 Soldiering on Awards.

The awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of those who have served their country, and the diverse people and groups who work together in support of the Armed Forces Community.

Nikki Scott set up Scotty's Little Soldiers after her husband Cpl Lee Scott was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

Nikki Scott, founder of Scotty's Little Soldiers and winner of the Soldiering On Awards Family Values Award (42492466)

She saw the devastating impact on their two young children and realised there must be many more other families in the same situation.

Ten years on, the charity has supported hundreds of bereaved military families, and this year alone, Scotty’s has assisted 437 children who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Nikki said: “The whole team at Scotty’s Little Soldiers are honoured to receive this award.

"I know that I speak on behalf of a few bereaved families, when I say we can sometimes feel disconnected from the military – Soldiering on Awards is just another way of helping our families to feel back within the #militarycommunity again.”

The Family Values Award is sponsored by The Military Mutual and Nikki and the team at Scotty’s were delighted to receive a message of recognition from last year’s winners of the very same award.

Mandy and Jamie Small are extremely familiar with the work of Scotty’s Little Soldiers as Jamie, who lost his dad, Cpl Chris Small, in 2016, is a member of the charity. Mum Mandy has also felt supported by Scotty’s.

“Huge congratulations to Nikki, and actually a huge thank you for everything you do, not just for our children, but also for us as parents," she said. "I know I can speak on behalf of all the families you support and that you are absolutely amazing.

"Thank you!”