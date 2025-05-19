The biggest stories over the past week have featured a hospital CEO stepping down, a property on the market, and a record-breaking tulip display.

Meanwhile, an artist displayed the biggest exhibition at a country house to date.

Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout the week…

King’s Lynn hospital chief executive Alice Webster steps down with immediate effect

Alice Webster has stepped down as chief executive at the QEH

Alice Webster has left her role at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital ahead of a restructuring of the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System, which will now see a single group CEO run the county’s three hospitals.

Lesley Dwyer began her role at the new Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group on May 5.

Writing for the Lynn News, Ms Webster said: “This week marks the end of my tenure in the role of CEO for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.”

King’s Lynn Town part company with manager Adam Lakeland after missing out in National League North play-offs

Adam Lakeland has been sacked as King's Lynn Town manager. Picture: Tim Smith

On Wednesday, Lynn sacked manager Adam Lakeland.

The dismissal came a few days after the club released its retained list amid alleged claims from Lakeland of a huge budget cut next season.

The Linnets finished sixth in the National League North table before losing 1-0 at Chorley in the play-off eliminator last month.

Wittles cafe-restaurant in Castle Acre on the market for £785,000

Wittles in Castle Acre is up for sale with a guide price of £785,000. Picture: Savills

Wittles, located on Stocks Green in Castle Acre, is currently a café-restaurant with residential accommodation above it.

Listed through Savills, it is described as a “handsome 18th-century home, part of the historic fabric of Castle Acre”.

“Wittles has a long history of combining comfortable living with serving the village and its visitors,” a description says.

Norfolk Police inspector demoted after sharing personal documents on WhatsApp claims he was looking out for a friend at risk of domestic abuse

Inspector Y claims he was caring for a friend at risk of domestic abuse. Picture: iStock

A former police inspector has had his rank reduced after he inappropriately accessed personal details of two people.

It was heard at a misconduct hearing on April 24 and 25 that a member of Norfolk Police, who is referred to as Inspector Y, used the force’s systems to access information relating to a man and woman (Male A and Ms B).

Despite admitting the allegations, the officer claimed he was acting in good faith and was looking out for the best interests of his friend, who he believed was at risk of domestic abuse.

Hillington hospice celebrates record-breaking Tulips for Tapping event

A special photograph has been released celebrating a record-breaking Tulips for Tapping event in the hospice's 40th year. Picture: Ian Burt

A bigger and better fundraising event turned out to be a record-breaker for West Norfolk’s Tapping House hospice.

This year’s Tulips for Tapping raised just over half a million pounds in ten days and attracted a record number of visitors from far and wide.

The popular event is the Hillington-based hospice’s major fundraiser and the amazing result is even more special as this year is its 40th anniversary of providing free, compassionate care for those with life-limiting illnesses as well as support for their families.

Renowned artist Stephen Cox brings largest exhibition to date to Houghton Hall

Stephen Cox's work has arrived at Houghton Hall

A contrast of historic and modern art can currently be seen throughout Houghton Hall and its grounds.

The hall, built in 1722 after it was commissioned by the first British Prime Minister, Sir Robert Walpole, is dripping in history.

Now, it has another accolade as it is home to a famous sculptor’s largest collection of work.

We paid a visit and took a deep dive into the exhibition.