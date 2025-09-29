The week’s biggest stories featured a new online sweet business, a child rapist victim speaking out, and a man who died at a bus station.

Meanwhile, a prolific shoplifter was jailed once again.

Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout last week…

Ingoldisthorpe residents say ‘scrapyard’ property poses safety risk as multiple Rover cars line Brickley Lane West

Multiple cars line Brickley Lane West in Ingoldisthorpe. Picture: Alice Hobbs

Residents are concerned that a man’s growing hoard of scrap cars on a village road is posing a safety risk.

Those who live on Brickley Lane West in Ingoldisthorpe say the collection started to appear two years ago - and has only “gotten worse” since then.

More than a dozen seemingly abandoned Rover cars can be seen on the short 160 metre-long single-track street, and at least ten of them are parked up on the grass verges.

Victim of King’s Lynn child rapist Americo Ferreira speaks out after vile paedophile is jailed

Child rapist Americo Ferreira has been jailed for 22 years

A brave victim has spoken out after the sentencing of her rapist, who has been jailed for more than two decades.

Americo Ferreira, 53, of St Edmundsbury Road in North Lynn, was found guilty of six counts of rape and one count of raping a child under 13.

The vile paedophile was also convicted of assaulting a ten-year-old girl by sexual touching, as well as engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 15.

New woodland with 40,000 in Wiggenhall St Germans will open in 2026

A new woodland with 40,000 trees at St Germans will be open to the public in spring next year. Picture: iStock

A new woodland with around 40,000 trees is set to open in West Norfolk next year.

This winter, the new green space will be planted at St Germans, totalling 15.5 hectares on Norfolk County County farmland.

It is expected to transform the site into a vibrant, wildlife-rich landscape. Work is already under way, with planting continuing through to summer 2026.

Man dead after suffering medical emergency at King's Lynn bus station

The man died at Lynn's bus station

A man died at a bus station despite paramedics' efforts to save him.

Police were called on Thursday morning to assist the ambulance service at Lynn’s bus station following reports of a man suffering a medical emergency.

An ambulance, a paramedic car, a critical care paramedic car, an urgent care paramedic vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

Hunstanton kiosk owners Will and Urte Shuardson-Hipkin expand Hippo’s Sweets with online site

Will and Urte Shuardson-Hipkin outside of their Hippo's kiosk in Hunstanton

A couple who have a passion for sweets have brought the ability to shop their wide range of treats online after expanding one of their businesses.

Husband and wife Will and Urte Shuardson-Hipkin, who own three kiosks along the seafront at Hunstanton, have decided to bring Hippo’s Sweets into the digital age.

The pair, both aged 26, have been running the the kiosks since leaving college at the age of 18, where they first met and connected through their passion for sweets and a desire to spread joy.

Prolific King’s Lynn shoplifter Rochelle Baxter jailed again after stealing meat, beauty products and vodka

Rochelle Baxter has been jailed for 20 weeks. Picture: Facebook

One of Lynn’s most prolific shoplifters has been jailed once again.

Not long since being released from prison, Rochelle Baxter, 36, took her shopping bag into three town centre stores and stole hundreds of pounds worth of items.

She appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks’ custody after admitting three counts of theft.

Pensioner Paul Ingham said he was ‘left sobbing’ after falling out of a trolley at King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Mr Ingham suffered the fall off a faulty trolley in the QEH

A disabled pensioner was made to “feel like a piece of garbage” following his treatment by Lynn’s hospital when falling out of a faulty trolley.

Back in June, 80-year-old Paul Ingham visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to have an X-ray on his chest for a heart problem.

What Mr Ingham did not expect from a simple appointment was to be leaving in an ambulance during the early hours of the morning, struggling to walk and with soft tissue damage.