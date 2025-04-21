The biggest stories over the past week have featured a shock complaint regarding a library and a major factory’s 100th anniversary.

Meanwhile, toddlers were left injured after a bus driver “bombed it” over a mini-roundabout.

Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout the week…

The Margery Kempe Trust lodges shock complaint over decision to award Lynn library to The Workshop

The Carnegie Library building

A charity which lost out in a bid to take on Lynn’s historic library has lodged a shock complaint - claiming the winner had an “unfair advantage”.

The Margery Kempe Trust, one of the finalists in the process to take on the Carnegie building, has revealed it has lodged a formal complaint to Norfolk County Council.

It challenges the integrity and fairness of the process used to determine the future use of the historic building.

Who owns Norfolk? Land being bought up by rich counts and foreign billionaires

A map showing who owns what land across Norfolk

Farmland in Norfolk is being bought up by mega-rich counts and foreign billionaires, putting the squeeze on family farms.

Researchers at Who Owns Norfolk, a project which has scoured public records to identify who owns land in the county, have found farmland is being “hoovered up” by investors from abroad.

Some of Norfolk’s biggest landowners include an Italian count, Malaysian billionaires, Dubai royalty and the heir to a German cigarette fortune.

‘One hell of a crash’ as toddlers left bruised during bus journey from Lynn to Fakenham

The toddlers both suffered injuries on their faces. Pictures: Kyle Tipper

Two toddlers were left with bruised faces after a bus driver “bombed it” over a mini-roundabout.

Kyle Tipper was on the Lynx service’s 49A bus from Lynn to Fakenham with his three young children last Friday when the incident happened.

The father explained that as the bus was going over the Wells/Highfield Road mini-roundabout in Fakenham, the driver took the corner too quickly, causing his double pram - with a two-year-old and one-year-old inside - to tip over.

Owner of The Barn and The Bus Bistro in Terrington open The Pub in Clenchwarton

The Pub opened in the former premises of The Nelson in Clenchwarton. Picture: Google Maps

A new dog-friendly pub opened in time for the Bank Holiday weekend - offering entertainment, themed nights and a traditional style.

Jack Green, who owns The Barn and The Bus Bistro in Terrington St John, opened ‘The Pub’ at the recently-closed The Nelson premises in Clenchwarton.

The venue, which opened its doors today at 12pm, is a traditional pub with set nights such as steak and curry evenings, also offering a ‘Fish Friday’ and Sunday lunches.

A look at British Sugar’s Wissington factory as it celebrates 100 years in West Norfolk

The sugar factory has around 250 employees

A factory which plays a significant role in the area has reached a milestone anniversary of serving the community for a century.

The Wissington sugar beet factory, which opened its doors in 1925, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a whole line-up of events planned throughout the year.

Activities and events have been planned with residents and growers, as well as current and former employees.

New Fakenham McDonald’s in doubt just weeks after receiving planning permission

As things stand, McDonald’s will be built on the land behind Lidl on Holt Road. Picture: Google Maps

The prospect of a town getting its first McDonald’s has been thrown into doubt only weeks after it received planning permission.

North Norfolk District Council’s planning committee is to reconsider allowing the outlet to open in Fakenham after it received complaints arguing it failed to follow correct procedures.

Councillors had granted permission for the venue to open on Holt Road in March.