Disgraced teachers on TV, a change of plans for a hospital rebuild and “naughty boy” Andrew - all in our top stories last week.

But there was some positive business news. A town got a permanent Post Office after a five-year fight, an animal charity revealed it would be setting up shop in the heart of Lynn, and an empty village pub announced it would open its doors once again.

Read about everything that dominated our headlines last week…

A documentary focusing on the arrest of former Howard Junior School head teacher Greg Hill will air this week

New TV show focuses on disgraced head teacher

The Discovery Plus-produced Inside the Arrest aired on Friday, with Greg Hill - the former Howard Junior School head - under the spotlight.

It focused on his arrest outside the Gaywood school back in early March 2023, while also touching on the crime that led to it.

Hill harassed a 23-year-old staff member who worked under him, leaving her feeling “petrified” and “vulnerable”.

Man injured after ‘glassing’ during fight at village pub

A man was injured following a ‘glassing’ at the Coach and Horses

The incident occurred just before 10.30pm on Friday, October 17, at The Coach and Horses in Dersingham.

One man who spoke to the Lynn News described it as a “glassing inside the pub”.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson confirmed officers were called at 10.29pm and “enquiries are ongoing” after a man in his 30s was injured.

Uncertainty at QEH as bosses change rebuild plans: ‘I don’t trust that one bit’

The QEH rebuild plans will merge with James Paget Hospital

A letter from Professor Lesley Dwyer, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group, confirmed the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston will now be combined into a “single, unified programme”.

The announcement also saw Jo Segasby appointed as chair of the group’s new hospital programme board.

But questions are now being raised as to whether or not the sudden change of plans will affect the 2032 completion date - particularly due to “a temporary pause to some clinical design work”.

Andrew set to move to Royal Sandringham Estate

Former prince Andrew will be moving to Sandringham

An announcement from Buckingham Palace revealed that the former Prince Andrew - now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor - will be leaving his mansion, the Royal Lodge, after being stripped of his title.

This comes after allegations that the now deceased Virginia Giuffre was forced to have sex with him while she was a teenager, as well as rising frustration over Andrew’s ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Lynn News spoke to residents and tourists, and there were mixed views. Some branded him a “naughty boy” while others showed sympathy to the royals beliving “he has learned his lesson”.

‘Huge satisfaction’ as new Post Office opens in town

Fakenham finally got a permanent Post Office after five years

Staff and residents gathered outside 34 Upper Market in Fakenham on October 24 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the new facility.

Doing the honours were mayor Angela Glynn and MP Jerome Mayhew, who launched a petition for a permanent branch in the town back in May after residents voiced frustrations at using a temporary one for five years.

Mr Mayhew said: “There is huge satisfaction that our arguments have finally been heard.”

Charity purchases brand new shop - and plans to open soon

An RSPCA charity shop will open on New Conduit Street in Lynn. Picture: Lucy Carter

Tilney All Saints-based RSPCA Eau Brink currently rents a charity shop on New Conduit Street in Lynn, where it raises the majority of its funding.

However, thanks to a generous legacy, the charity has been able to buy an empty shop premises on Norfolk Street, which was previously The Entertainer.

It is aiming to open the new charity shop, which has three times the floor space to display donated stock, on Friday, November 14.

New owners to reopen historic village pub which has been closed for months

The Ostrich Inn is set to open this month

The Ostrich Inn, in South Creake, shut its doors back in April after the business fell into administration.

However, six months later, it is set to return with new general manager Lisa Mallett at the helm

The pub recently applied for a new licence with West Norfolk Council and expects to be open by Friday, November 14.