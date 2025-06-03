The biggest stories over the past week have featured dog drama at a pub, a man threatening people with a knife, and a festival lineup being announced.

Meanwhile, Lynn’s hospital also appointed a new interim executive managing director.

Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout last week…

Women slam King’s Lynn Wetherspoon pub for not allowing non-accredited assistance dogs

Koda, Claire Brett's assistance dog, is not allowed into The Globe in Lynn because he is not Assistance Dogs UK-accredited

Two women with disabilities have slammed the Wetherspoon chain for not allowing their assistance dogs into one of its pubs.

Claire Brett, from Heacham, and Kerys Harwin, from Wisbech, have been left in “utter disbelief” at not being allowed to take their beloved support pets into The Globe in Lynn.

They have argued that this is a form of “discrimination”, and do not believe the chain should be allowed to determine what level of accreditation an assistance dog should have.

Armed police deployed in Lynn after reports of man threatening people with knife

A large police presence was spotted in the area

Armed police were deployed in Lynn on Thursday night following reports of a man threatening people with a knife.

Officers were called to Homelands Road - just off Gaywood Road, near the College of West Anglia - at 7.45pm.

The road was closed while they attended the scene, with photographs on social media showing cordons stretched across the street.

Owner of Petals Tea Room in Dersingham responds to claims that staff and suppliers are owed thousands of pounds

Petals Tea Room in Dersingham. Picture: Google Maps

Dozens of people are claiming that a village tearoom owes them money totalling thousands of pounds.

However, the owner of the company behind the tearoom has responded to these claims, saying that there were “cash flow challenges” and that they are trying to resolve the issues.

Petals Tea Room in Dersingham is much-loved by villagers for its afternoon teas and bistro food. It is operated by R.S.C Norfolk Ltd, trading as Petals Tea Room.

Now, the company, which is owned by Richard Cross, is being accused of owing its staff and suppliers thousands of pounds.

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital announces new interim executive managing director

Chris Bown will begin his role as interim executive managing director of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital this week.

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has announced the appointment of a new interim executive managing director.

Chris Bown will begin his role on Thursday after the shock announcement in May that the hospital’s chief executive, Alice Webster, was stepping down.

Mr Bown brings more than 35 years of senior NHS leadership experience, including several chief executive posts at major healthcare organisations across the UK.

Lynn bring in former Heacham, Downham Town and Corby Town frontman as club’s National League North squad continues to take shape

Prolific forward Fletcher Toll has signed for King's Lynn Town in the National League North. Picture: Grace Chestney

Fletcher Toll has returned to his home roots by signing for King’s Lynn Town in the National League North.

The prolific frontman, who has won three successive golden boots, arrives at The Walks from Corby Town.

Toll has plundered more than 100 goals during his first three seasons of playing senior football.

A ‘gold’ lineup announced for this year’s Festival Too in King’s Lynn as Tony Hadley, Ella Henderson and Ash set to take to the stage

Tony Hadley, who was the lead in Spandau Ballet, is headlining

A “gold” line-up for an annual free music festival has been announced ahead of its 40th anniversary.

Festival Too will be returning to the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn throughout June and July.

This year is a special one, as organisers mark four decades of free entertainment for the people of West Norfolk.

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital opens new garden for stroke patients

The garden will provide a space for stroke patients

Lynn’s hospital has officially opened a specially designed stroke rehabilitation garden.

The garden at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was formally opened by Rebecca Martin, acting executive managing director and medical director, during a ceremony attended by patients, staff, volunteers and supporters.

Designed to support the physical and psychological recovery of stroke patients, the garden is already being hailed as a vital addition to the hospital’s rehabilitation services.