The biggest stories over the past week have featured a sewage spill which left residents battling a stench, human bones being identified, and a new pub opening.

Meanwhile, an “eyesore” driveway was finally cleared. Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout last week…

The Queen Elizabeth pub to open this week in King’s Lynn bringing ‘authentic Nepalese food’

Subodh Gautam is the new licensee of the pub

A Lynn pub unveiled a revamped look, name, and menu ahead of its reopening under new ownership.

The Queen Elizabeth pub, formerly known as The Wildfowler on Gayton Road, opened on Thursday following a £100,000 external revamp by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and new licensees, East Anglian-based Lapen Inns 2.

The exterior of the pub has been improved with new timber furniture seating up to 200 people, umbrellas and extended picket fencing.

Efforts to build new railway station in King’s Lynn are ramping up

Land near the Nar Ouse Way enterprise zone in South Lynn has been touted for a new railway station. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Efforts to construct a new railway station are ramping up after a report identified a key target site for where it could be built.

A working group of travel experts and councillors has identified a need for a new facility south of Lynn to support the area’s growing population.

After assessing three potential sites, it has decided it should be constructed near the Nar Ouse Way enterprise zone in South Lynn – a key area set for regeneration.

Hunstanton driveway previously branded as ‘eyesore’ is finally cleaned up

Sharon Cochrane outside her bungalow in Hunstanton, which has become an 'eyesore'. Picture: SWNS

A driveway in a coastal town that was branded an “eyesore” has now been cleared up.

Sharon Cochrane, of Chatsworth Road in Hunstanton, was given an order by West Norfolk Council to clean up the front of her driveway.

It previously had piles of furniture and rubbish left outside the house, and was branded by her neighbours as an “eyesore” which was attracting vermin. But now, a West Norfolk Council team has helped her clear the rubbish.

EAM Developments barred from selling homes at Wretton estate after failing to make Section 106 payments

EAM Developments has been banned from selling properties at this Wretton development. Picture: Google Maps

A developer has been barred from selling homes it built at a site after failing to pay cash it agreed to provide to support the community.

EAM Developments has been issued an order from the High Court after it did not provide Section 106 contributions to West Norfolk Council for an eight-home scheme in Wretton.

The firm is yet to pay £118,000 to the authority – a sum it agreed to provide to support infrastructure and services such as schools and libraries.

Norfolk Police establish identity of human bones found on Lynn Road in Walton Highway last month

The death is being treated as unexplained but not thought to be suspicious

The identity of human bones discovered in West Norfolk has been established.

Police were called to Lynn Road in Walton Highway at 8.30am on Sunday, May 18, following reports that partial human remains had been found by a member of the public.

Following forensic examinations, it has been confirmed that they do not belong to either Terry McSpadden, who disappeared from Elm in 2007, or Maris Ile, who went missing from Lynn in November last year and is the subject of a no-body murder investigation. However, police have not yet revealed the identity.

Lorry’s sewage spill left East Winch residents with ‘overwhelming’ stench as it took two days to clean up

Three cottages were coated in the waste

It hung around like a bad smell for days - but a lorry’s sewage spillage has finally been cleaned up in a village.

Many living in East Winch had to pinch their noses when they stepped out of their homes last Tuesday, after a Fenland Haulage Storage lorry splattered “thick, black, highly pungent agricultural slurry” over the A47.

Pavements, roads, bus shelters and three cottages were hit with the waste after a car pulled out in front of the HGV, which caused its driver to slam on the brakes, expelling the sewage.