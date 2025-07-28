The biggest stories over the past week have involved a fatal crash, a principal retiring, and a rare bird now breeding in West Norfolk.

Meanwhile, a charity set up in memory of a man serving in the military is still doing him proud 16 years after his death.

Take a look at some of the biggest recent news…

Eurasian Spoonbill breeding success story for Snettisham’s Wild Ken Hill

One of Europe’s rarest birds has been recorded breeding for the first time at a West Norfolk rewilding site in a remarkable restoration success story.

For the first time since records began, Eurasian Spoonbill have been recorded successfully breeding at Wild Ken Hill in Snettisham.

These remarkable birds were found in the UK in medieval times, but were then absent as a breeding species for over 300 years until 2010, when a small colony was discovered at Holkham Nature Reserve.

Man and woman die after crash on A17 outside King’s Lynn

A man and woman have died following a crash on the A17 on Thursday morning.

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses following the fatal collision, which occurred on the stretch between Clenchwarton and Tilney All Saints.

The crash happened at 9.51am when a Mercedes-Benz GLC 220 Sport Premium collided with a white Volvo HGV.

King’s Lynn’s Eastgate Academy principal Linda Hothersall retires after 16 selfless years

Linda Hothersall has retired after 16 years as principal at Eastgate Academy

Last week marked the end of an era for a primary school principal as current and former pupils wave their goodbyes.

Linda Hothersall, who has been at Eastgate Academy for 16 years, had her efforts acknowledged during a “tearful” send-off after deciding now is the time to retire for health reasons.

Turning the school around from being in ‘special measures’ to being rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted not once, but twice, Linda has brought the community closer together - with staff describing the academy as a “big family.”

This month marks 16 years since the death of Corporal Lee Scott, who inspired King’s Lynn charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers

Lee and the kids in their family home in Tidworth in early 2009

It may have been 16 years since Lee Scott died serving in the military, but the charity set up in his memory continues to do him proud.

Corporal Lee Scott, who died on July 10, 2009, is still being remembered years on through Lynn-based Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which was founded in 2010 by his wife Nikki following his death in Afghanistan.

Deeply affected by the impact on her children, Nikki created Scotty’s with a mission to ensure no bereaved military child ever feels alone or forgotten.

Emneth youngster is a milestone patient for King’s Lynn hospital

Emneth youngster Callie Field was the hospital's 50th young patient to receive care via a virtual ward programme

An Emneth youngster’s treatment via an innovative virtual hospital ward has made her a milestone patient.

Eight-year-old Callie Field was the 50th child patient to be cared for through the programme, launched by Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital in May 2024, supporting children to recover at home but still being monitored by clinicians.

The programme uses smart technology to allow young patients to recover in their familiar setting, while remaining under the care of the QEH paediatric team.

Next step under way in bid to revitalise Custom House in King’s Lynn

The Custom House in Lynn could be revitalised if the plans are approved

The next step is under way in a £2.5million conservation project to breathe new life into one of Lynn’s most loved historic landmarks.

Last year, West Norfolk Council engaged with the community and other stakeholders on ambitions to bring the Grade I-listed Custom House back into sustainable use, as a key part of the Town Deal regeneration programme.

“Light-touch revitalisation” of the building and historic setting is part of a wider vision to maximise the potential of the town’s historic riverfront, recognised as a currently-underused asset, and attract more people to the area, while preserving its unique heritage.

New King’s Lynn hospital will be ‘fit for the future’

An illustration of the new hospital which will have a central communication spine giving access to all parts of the building. Picture: QEH

Hundreds of people have attended sessions showing what Lynn’s proposed new state-of-the-art hospital will look like.

More than 450 people have attended in-person and virtual events to find out more about the Queen Elizabeth Hospital new build plans to create a facility “fit for tomorrow”.

Throughout June and July, people joined showcase events at venues including Downham, Marshland St James, South Wootton, Swaffham, Lynn and Hunstanton, to hear from teams of specialists, see concept designs and ask questions.