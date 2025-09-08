Last week’s biggest stories featured high street struggles, a family-run Post Office closing, and a horrific dog attack.

Meanwhile, the death of a duchess who resided in a historic West Norfolk hall was announced.

Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout last week…

The dead end of King’s Lynn High Street: Area deemed ‘a disgrace’ as shops struggle to stay open - but is there hope?

The dead end of Lynn's High Street? Picture: Alice Hobbs

Dead, a disgrace, and a bit of a mess. Those are some of the words shop staff at the bottom of Lynn’s High Street used to describe the area.

Several empty premises line the street, including the former Debenhams department store - which has been vacant for more than five years.

The short stretch’s struggles are a far cry from the top end of the street, which is full of bustling businesses and enthusiastic shoppers.

Closing date revealed for King’s Lynn Hobbycraft as more than a dozen could lose jobs this month

The branch will close in September. Picture: Google Maps

Staff at a major retail branch have confirmed its closing date.

Hobbycraft announced it would be axing shops across the country, including its Lynn branch on the Hardwick retail park, this month.

Now, the brand has revealed that its official last day will be Monday, September 22.

Gaywood volunteers heartbroken as clock tower in King’s Lynn play park is removed following vandalism

The community centre team have been left 'broken-hearted' at the clock tower being removed

Volunteers have been left heartbroken at having to remove a park’s play equipment after it was yet again “ripped apart” by vandals.

The clock tower at the Gaywood park next to the community centre has been taken down, adding to a long list of issues in the area including litter and travellers moving onto the field.

This is the fourth piece of equipment that has had to be removed, with the actions of youths damaging the area leaving the community centre team “baffled”.

King’s Lynn family ‘devastated’ after pug Roxy is killed in vicious cane corso attack

Three-year-old Roxy was killed in a dog attack. Picture: John Whatley

Two owners have been left “devastated” after their pug was killed by a cane corso during a vicious attack.

John and Emma Whatley, from North Lynn, started their day with a healthy three-year-old dog named Roxy - but never imagined they would be saying goodbye to her just hours later.

John was fixing his car on Thursday evening when he got a phone call from Emma, who was in “hysterics”.

Heacham Post Office shuts down after being run by Sally Partyka‘s family for 67 years

Heacham Post Office will be closing its doors today. Pictures: Sally Partyka

Closing the doors for the final time, a postmistress has reflected on the decades of work her family has put into a village branch.

Sally Partyka will be waving goodbye to Heacham Post Office today after a “very difficult decision”.

The business was put on the market for £750,000 due to financial is sues that were brought on by the loss of its postman almost two years ago.

Duchess of Kent, who lived at Anmer Hall for many years, dies at the age of 92

The Duke and Duchess of Kent pictured by the Lynn News at Anmer Hall in September 1973, with George Earl of St Andrews (back centre), Lady Helen Windsor (front left) and Lord Nicholas Windsor (front centre)

A member of the Royal Family who resided in a historic West Norfolk hall has died.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duchess of Kent passed away at the age of 92. She was well known for carrying out her duties “without fuss” as well as presenting trophies at Wimbledon each year.

Katharine was married to the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The pair had resided at Amner Hall between 1972 and 1990.