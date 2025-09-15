Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout last week…

Meanwhile, a thrilling tale of how a woman rescued multiple dogs from overseas was heard.

The week’s biggest stories featured Lynn’s hospital being ranked the country’s worst, construction of a new McDonald’s, and drama over the potential sale of coastal beach huts.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn ranked worst in the country in new NHS league table

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been ranked the worst in the country

Patients, staff and politicians were left shocked after Lynn’s hospital was officially ranked the worst in the country.

NHS league tables were published last Monday, ranking hospitals, ambulance services and mental health providers. At the very bottom of the acute trust list was the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, placing 134th.

The QEH was given a score of 3.25 - the highest-rated was 1.39 - based on finances, patient access to care, and wait times for operations and A&E.

West Norfolk Council proposed to sell land occupied by Heacham beach huts because keeping it would result in ‘criticism’

The beach huts at Heacham. Picture: Christina Brown

West Norfolk Council proposed to sell the land occupied by Heacham’s beach huts because keeping it would expose the authority to “further high-profile criticism”.

The Lynn News revealed that the newly-formed Heacham Beach Hut Association has launched a public campaign urging the borough council to halt the proposed sale of the land.

A report to the council’s cabinet recommends the land - with 105 beach huts on site - be sold at auction.

Whether that happens remains to be seen.

Construction of Fakenham McDonald’s starts as workers spotted on site

Construction workers are on-site for Fakenham's McDonald's. Picture: Alice Hobbs

Diggers are on the ground as construction of a new fast food restaurant begins.

The McDonald’s franchise coming to Fakenham has been a controversial topic since late 2023, when the application was first lodged with North Norfolk District Council.

Now, nearly two years on - after a back and forth with the authority’s planning committee, it has been approved, and building works on the site behind Lidl have started.

Dersingham woman Genevieve Carter Lenette tells extraordinary tale of rescuing ten dogs from Taiwan and rebuilding life in West Norfolk

The first six puppies that came over enjoyed walks in the woods at Sandringham

A Dersingham woman has told an extraordinary tale of how her life has been turned on its head since she rescued ten dogs from a “traumatic” situation.

Genevieve Carter Lenette’s life certainly looked a lot different this time last year.

She was living in a flat in London while working across the globe as a research and development chef for Michelin-star restaurants. Now, she is living in a yurt on the coast with a large group of canines.

The story of how Swaffham archaeologist Howard Carter discovered Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun’s tomb

The tomb of pharaoh Tutankhamun in Valley of the Kings, Egypt. Picture: iStock

An ancient Egyptian pharaoh may have ruled more than 3,300 years ago - but his legacy still resonates through a Norfolk town today.

The influence of Tutankhamun, who ruled from around 1332-1323BC, can be seen in Swaffham through the likes of a bar's name and a museum exhibition.

The great pharaoh has links to the Breckland area because of famous archaeologist Howard Carter, who discovered the tomb in 1922 and still has relatives living in the town.

Dead dog found after elderly man made threats to harm himself in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen

Police were called to a house on Stow Road in St Mary Magdalen. Picture: Google Maps

Police discovered a dead dog after rushing to help an elderly man threatening to harm himself.

Officers attended a house on Stow Road in St Mary Magdalen amid a concern for safety.

A dog, believed by neighbours to have been a Jack Russell, was found in the garage.

‘King’s Lynn Masterplan’ will explore how to regenerate town - including empty Debenhams building

The ‘King’s Lynn Masterplan’ would transform the town, West Norfolk Council says. Picture: West Norfolk Council

An ambitious masterplan is set to explore how six key town sites can be revitalised - including the deserted Debenhams building.

Residents are set to be invited to help shape a vision for how they would like Lynn to be transformed over the next 20-plus years as part of the West Norfolk Council scheme.

The council is starting work with urban designers and town planners from BDP, a design consultancy, to prepare a long-term strategic view of where the town should be heading as a “distinctive and sustainable place to live, work, visit, spend leisure time and do business”.