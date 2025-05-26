The biggest stories over the past week have featured a business closing after 50 years and human bones being discovered in West Norfolk.

Take a look at some of the biggest recent news…

Cordon to remain for ‘significant amount of time’ while police probe missing people cases after discovery of human bones in Walton Highway

The cordon is going to be in place for a while

A cordon is expected to remain in place for a “significant amount of time” as police look into cases of missing people after the discovery of human bones.

Police were called to Lynn Road in Walton Highway at 8.30am last Sunday, following reports that partial human remains had been found by a member of the public.

The police cordon is expected to remain in place for a significant amount of time, while officers explore a number of lines of enquiry, keeping an open mind about the circumstances of how the bones came to be there and who they may belong to.

Teenager arrested after being spotted on roof of Springwood High School in King’s Lynn

An individual pictured on the Springwood High School roof, with police in attendance

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a teenager was spotted on the roof of a school on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called about a concern for safety at Lynn’s Springwood High School just after midday when a boy was spotted on top of the Queensway building.

“The incident was safely resolved,” a Norfolk Police spokesperson told the Lynn News.

The Wildfowler pub in King’s Lynn to be renamed The Queen Elizabeth after major refurbishment

The pub sits on Gayton Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

A pub is set to reopen under new hands in time for summer – with a different name and look.

The Wildfowler in Gaywood has a new licensee and will be trading under its new name ‘The Queen Elizabeth’ when it reopens on June 11.

The pub has been shut for the past week as it undergoes a major refurbishment, after it was announced last year by the company Star Pubs and Bars that the premises were to get a £100,000 renovation.

End of an era as Gearchange jeans shop closes after 50 years in King’s Lynn

Steve Brown has been managing Gearchange in Lynn for 43 years

The end of an era is approaching for many denim lovers as a town clothing store is set to close its doors this summer.

Gearchange, located on the corner of Church Street in Lynn, has announced its closure after owner Thomas George decided to take a step back at the age of 75.

It is also the end of a long career for manager Steve Brown, 67, who has been working at the clothing store for 43 years and is a recognisable face to many.

Cold War fighter finds new life with Veterans Central at West Raynham after being transported from City of Norwich Aviation Museum

The aircraft was lifted into position at its new home

There were plenty of double-takes last week as a fighter jet made its way to its new home in Norfolk.

On Tuesday, the Hunter jet F.6 aircraft made its way from the City of Norwich Aviation Museum to its new home with the Veterans Central at West Raynham, near Fakenham.

The aircraft had been at the museum for more than 20 years, having seen service with the RAF in squadron, flying training, and ground training roles.

West Norfolk coins hoard, of international significance, has been saved for the UK thanks to support

The rare collection is now on display in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service, David Kirkham

A hoard of rare and internationally significant gold coins, found by metal detectorists in a West Norfolk field several years ago, is to remain in the UK and has gone on display in Norwich.

Norwich Castle Museum & Art Gallery has announced it received £217,200 from the National Heritage Memorial Fund and £101,000 from Art Fund and The Wolfson Foundation to acquire the West Norfolk Hoard – the largest collection of seventh-century gold coins found in Britain.

The important hoard contains 129 gold coins, most of which are Frankish tremisses – solid gold coins minted in the Merovingian Frankish Kingdoms that occupied much of modern-day France, Germany, Switzerland and the Low Countries.