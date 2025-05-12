The biggest stories over the past week have featured a drive-thru being approved, a man at risk of going to prison, and plans for a new traveller site.

Meanwhile, we took a deep dive into the impact adult gaming centres are having on Lynn’s town centre.

Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout last week...

Plans for Fakenham's first McDonald's approved - for second time

McDonald's is set to come to Fakenham for the first time after councillors approved a new drive-thru restaurant. Pictures: iStock/Google Maps

Plans for a town’s first McDonald’s have been approved – for a second time.

An application for a new drive-thru restaurant in Fakenham was first given the green light in March.

However, it was brought back before North Norfolk District Council’s planning committee after complaints that it had failed to follow correct procedures.

Hunstanton stalker Jamie Gibson at risk of prison sentence after making victim feel ‘powerless and trapped’

Jamie Gibson appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court

A harrowing speech read by a victim of stalking and assault in court led to magistrates deciding that their sentencing powers were insufficient.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard that Jamie Gibson, 41, had a history of breaching court orders not to contact his victims.

Gibson, of High Street in Hunstanton, will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on June 2, after he pleaded guilty to stalking, harassment, assault and criminal damage back on March 13. He was released on conditional bail.

Application submitted for traveller site to go on land in Outwell to house ‘homeless’ family

The traveller site is proposed to go on land on Cottons Head in Outwell. Picture: Google Maps

Plans to house a “homeless” traveller family on a village caravan site have been submitted.

The proposal has been put to West Norfolk Council, and would see the change of use of land in Outwell to host 12 caravans.

The land on Cottons Head would have six residential static and six touring caravans, either on a “temporary or permanent basis”.

Eat My Words: Lynn News team enjoy delicious meals at The Jolly Sailors in Brancaster Staithe as part of Norfolk pub crawl

The Lynn News team took a trip to The Jolly Sailors in Brancaster Staithe

Take four journalists, copious amounts of alcohol and some delicious pub grub, and what do you get? A very jolly day out.

That’s certainly how the Lynn News team felt after a trip to The Jolly Sailors in Brancaster Staithe as part of our coastal pub crawl last weekend.

Numerous beers, rums and gins were had during pit-stops at Wells, Burnham Overy Staithe and Burnham Market to kick-start the day, providing us with a metaphorical jacket of sorts against the chilly breeze.

Are 24-hour adult gaming centres harming Lynn town centre?

The new Admiral Casino will be housed in the old Blue Inc clothing store building. Picture: Kris Johnston

A third 24-hour adult gaming centre is set to open in Lynn - but will it be good for residents or has the town sunk to its “lowest low”?

Last year, planning permission was granted to turn the former Blue Inc clothing shop on St Dominic’s Square into an adult gaming centre (AGC).

Since then, Luxury Leisure has put its claim on the building, with the intention of turning it into an Admiral Casino.

Do we really need another? Residents seem to think not.

Hunstanton holds spectacular event to mark the anniversary of VE Day

The beautiful sky was the perfect backdrop for the lighthouse. Pictures - Ian Ward.

Thursday night saw a “spectacular” event mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Hunstanton Town Council, North Norfolk Holiday Cottages and Jak Ropa of NUAV Ltd came together to light up Hunstanton’s lighthouse - while the traditional firepit beacon on The Green was ignited by mayor Cllr Michael Ruston.

The wash of deep red, along with an “iconic” silhouette of the VE Day soldier was projected onto the lighthouse, displaying a solid beacon of remembrance across the cliff front.

There was also a fantastic event in Lynn - see all the photos here.