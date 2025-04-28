The biggest stories over the past week have featured a person hit by a train, a family farming business’ closure, and local heroes being celebrated.

Meanwhile, a new furniture store opened its doors in Lynn.

Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout last week…

Community champions crowned at ceremony saluting Your Local Paper’s heroes

Congratulations to the Your Local Paper Local Heroes of 2025. Picture: Ian Burt

An emotional presentation saw selfless acts, valued work colleagues, inspiring neighbours and sporting prowess celebrated at Wednesday night’s Your Local Paper Local Hero Awards 2025.

A packed audience at Lynn’s Corn Exchange heard stories of courage, a lifetime of dedication, prolific fundraising and amazing personal achievements as the winners in 11 categories were crowned our community heroes.

Sue Irving, editor of our sister paper YLP, praised all those who had been nominated, saying they were all deserved winners - and these sentiments were echoed by West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland, who said the event was a firm favourite on the calendar.

Person hit by train between Lynn and Ely - but death is not being treated suspiciously

A railway crossing near St Germans. It is unclear exactly where the incident took place. Picture: Google Maps

Train services were cancelled in West Norfolk after a person was hit by a train. The Great Northern service reported the incident occurred between Lynn and Ely on Thursday afternoon and the British Transport Police have since confirmed it was near St Germans.

People using trains travelling from stations in Lynn, Watlington, Downham and Littleport were advised to use an alternative route.

It appears as though the death was a suicide, with Great Northern describing it as a “tragic incident”.

Family-run Fakenham farming traders Johnson Bros to shut down after almost half a century

The branch opened in 1978. Picture: Google Maps

Retirement, health issues and industry decline have forced a family farming business to close.

Johnson Bros, on Greenway Lane in Fakenham, has been in the town since 1978 - but after almost half a century of operating, managing director Mike Stokes has announced it will shut down.

The branch, which deals with agricultural sales and services for the likes of tractors and machinery, will continue to carry out work through to the end of May - but will not take on or accept any further repair jobs after that date, officially ceasing trading by the end of June.

Australian furniture store Nick Scali opens on Lynn’s Hardwick Retail Park

A peak inside Nick Scali in Lynn

A new Australian furniture store with “something for everyone” has had a successful opening on the outskirts of town.

Nick Scali, a furniture store selling an array of items from sofas to beds, has opened in the former AHF premises on the Hardwick Retail Park in Lynn.

But don’t worry, familiar faces will still be greeting you when you enter the store, as the vast majority of AHF staff - along with a few new faces - make up the Nick Scali team.

Review of The Heron at Stowbridge: Village pub on river edge with fantastic (but pricey) food

Beer garden at The Heron

For our latest Eat My Words review, Molly Nicholas took a trip to The Heron in Stowbridge.

'The Heron looked like a very cosy and well-looked-after pub from the outside, with a great-sized beer garden which even had raised decking to get a better view of the river,' she wrote.

'The service was immediately impressive. We were not rushed to order our main meal, which meant we could have a proper look at the menu - which had plenty to choose from.'

West Norfolk campaign groups, MPs and councillors clash over Supreme Court ruling on definition of a woman

Campaign groups, MPs and councillors from across West Norfolk have had their say on the Supreme Court’s ruling on the definition of a woman. Picture: iStock/Dragon Claws

Campaign groups, MPs and councillors from across West Norfolk have had their say on the Supreme Court’s ruling on the definition of a woman.

Last week, five judges ruled that the term "woman" legally means a biological woman. This is expected to have widespread impact on the way certain services are run.

For example, from now on, a biological man who identifies as a woman will no longer be able to access women-only spaces.

So what do people across West Norfolk think?