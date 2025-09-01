The week’s biggest stories featured pub costs rising, a cyclist who died in a crash, and flags being painted on roundabouts across town.

Meanwhile, a couple celebrated a special wedding anniversary.

Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout last week…

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk pubs warn of rising costs and dwindling customer numbers

A beer and wine at Lynn's Wetherspoon pub - can independent businesses afford to match their prices? Picture: Kris Johnston

The budget that was supposed to fill a “black hole” has caused a “hammer blow” to hospitality - but how are pubs in West Norfolk coping?

It is nearly a year since Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ last budget came into effect - and while some have not noticed a difference, others believe the days of heading out for a pint are “doomed”.

So what has changed for these businesses, a key part of UK culture?

St George’s crosses painted on mini roundabouts in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk will be removed

Another flag has been spotted on a roundabout on Loke Road and Columbia Way. Picture: Lucy Carter

St George’s crosses painted on mini roundabouts across West Norfolk will be removed, a council has confirmed.

Norfolk County Council has told the Lynn News that the eight red and white crosses reported in West Norfolk will be scrubbed off.

In the borough, flags have been spotted painted onto mini roundabouts in the likes of North Lynn, Hunstanton, and Fairstead.

Cyclist in his 60s dies at scene of crash on Raynham Road in Fakenham

The crash happened on the A1065 in Fakenham. Picture: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses following a cyclist’s death in a crash yesterday.

Officers were called to the collision, involving a black Renault Clio travelling towards Hempton and a bicycle on the A1065 Raynham Road in Fakenham, Wednesday at 11.55am.

The road was closed while emergency services attended.

Watlington couple celebrate amazing 70-year marriage milestone

'Honesty and give and take' - some of the ingredients in the couple's recipe for a long marriage. Picture: Ian Burt

A West Norfolk couple have celebrated a milestone wedding anniversary - saying family life, honesty and ‘give and take’ are key to a long marriage.

Michael and June Bush, of Watlington, have been married for 70 years and they marked their special day on Wednesday with a family meal.

The couple got wed on August 27, 1955 at St Germans Parish Church. They met - both aged 16 - while Michael was working for a local builder on council houses opposite Stanley House in St Germans were June lived.

Frustration continues for staff and suppliers from Dersingham’s Petals Tearoom who claim they are still owed money by owner

Petals Tea Room in Dersingham. Picture: Google Maps

Staff and suppliers who carried out work for a village tearoom say they have still not been paid what they are owed.

Small business owners and former staff spoke out earlier this year, claiming they are owed money by Dersingham’s Petals Tea Room.

Four months have passed, and many still say they have not been paid for their services.

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after serious crash in Fakenham

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after the Fakenham crash. Picture: iStock

Police are appealing for witnesses following another serious collision in Fakenham.

The incident happened on the B1105 on Thursday at 2.10pm, involving a black Suzuki GSX motorcycle which collided with a red Ford Focus.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 50s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.