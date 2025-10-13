Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout last week…

Meanwhile, the cause of a man’s death was revealed during an inquest.

Last week’s biggest stories featured a horror pub scenario, a paedophile avoiding jail, and a woman gearing up for her first marathon.

King’s Lynn paedophile Ross Larcombe avoids jail despite asking children for naked photos and sending masturbation videos

Ross Larcombe appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Alice Hobbs

A paedophile has avoided jail despite asking children for naked photographs and sending them videos of a person masturbating.

Ross Larcombe, 24, of Lindens in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child on Tuesday, July 29, with the hearing adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be completed.

King’s Lynn man Cameron Lamb died from pulmonary embolism after being released from hospital

A 28-year-old died because of a blocked artery less than 24 hours after being discharged from A&E with what doctors thought was an infection.

Cameron Lamb was found dead at his mum's home on Willow Tree Close in West Lynn on July 3, 2024.

At an inquest on Thursday, area coroner Joanna Thompson came to the conclusion that the cause was a pulmonary embolism, which was identified in a post-mortem examination.

Snettisham woman Chantele Jones warns others to take out travel insurance following brother’s £35,000 bill for life-saving surgery in Egypt

Some of damage on Kaylum's leg following the procedure

A woman whose brother is facing a huge medical bill after severing an artery in his leg is warning others to take out travel insurance before going abroad.

Chantele Jones, from Snettisham, and the rest of her family are now having to rally together to find £35,000 to cover a major operation her brother, Kaylum Jones, underwent.

Kaylum, 28, had travelled to Egypt with his partner for what was supposed to be a relaxing holiday - until things went horribly wrong.

Ryston Runner Anna Kahn taking on Chelmsford Marathon as she raises funds to aid friend Ben Shepherd’s cancer battle

Anna Kahn has been running for around 13 years

It was set to be an emotional first marathon for a runner as she raises funds for her former workout partner who is losing his cancer battle.

Anna Kahn, a member of Ryston Runners, planned to make her marathon debut in Chelmsford on Sunday in aid of her friend, Ben Shepherd, who has stage four cancer.

The pair first met a couple of years ago when their youngest children started school together – Anna has a six-year-old and three-year-old twins, while Ben has a kid aged seven and a three-year-old.

Narborough mum Sandy Pottle launches Wake and Bakes bakery business

Sandy Pottle, pictured with her family, founded Sandy’s Wake and Bakes in Narborough

A mum who began baking from her kitchen table to support her autistic son has grown her passion into a flourishing small business.

Now, she is preparing to launch a family-friendly subscription service to share her homemade treats with even more households across the country.

Sandy Pottle founded Sandy’s Wake and Bakes in Narborough after her son was diagnosed with autism. She wanted to create a way of working that allowed her to be at home, provide a calm environment for his learning, and still attend school events for her daughter.

Meet Elvis Roberts, the youngest clown in the country who is performing in King’s Lynn

Elvis loves his part in the circus and wants to continue as the clown

He made his first appearance in the ring at just a few months old and is now believed to be the youngest circus clown in the country - meet nine-year-old Elvis!

Elvis Roberts has become the seventh generation in his family to fill the shoes of a circus performer – and what better place than at the Wonder Circus run by his mum Carolyn, who is “very proud” of him.

At three months old, Elvis first caught the attention of crowds when Carolyn carried him into the ring during a show finale at Knights Hill in Lynn along with his sister, Lola, who has been performing at the circus since the age of five with ponies, doing aerial work, dancing, and selling popcorn.

Horror situation at King of Hearts pub in West Walton as Elgoods Brewery bosses were unable to evict tenant

The King of Hearts at West Walton was 'full to the rafters with rubbish' when its previous tenant finally left. Pictures: Elgoods Brewery

A horror situation left brewery bosses unable to evict a pub tenant despite him allegedly spreading pet food throughout the premises during a year-long stand-off.

The shocking events at the King of Hearts in West Walton have been laid bare by Robin Hotson, the estates manager at Wisbech-based Elgoods Brewery.

He says that over a 14-month period, the venue’s previous tenant and his partner continued to occupy the pub without paying rent or settling outstanding debts.