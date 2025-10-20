Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout last week…

Meanwhile, a former bar and restaurant has been taken over by nightclub owners.

The week’s biggest stories featured the arrival of a rare deer, a councillor’s dramatic resignation, and a sexual assault victim speaking out.

Government urged to recover lost wages for staff at Jhoots Pharmacy in King’s Lynn

Jhoots Pharmacy in South Wootton shut down last month, with staff left unpaid. Picture: Google Maps

The Government has been urged to take action and recover unpaid wages for staff at a West Norfolk pharmacy.

Jhoots Pharmacy in South Wootton closed last month, with the company allegedly failing to pay its team for several months.

Speaking in the House of Commons, North West Norfolk MP James Wild urged Care Minister Stephen Kinnock to recover these wages for staff and take action against individual directors.

Rarest deer species in the world comes to Norfolk at Watlington’s Watatunga Wildlife Reserve

A female Visayan spotted deer at Watatunga. Picture: Gareth Clifford

The rarest deer species in the world has arrived in West Norfolk after a 1,000-mile journey as part of a European conservation effort.

Watatunga Wildlife Reserve in Watlington is celebrating the arrival of three endangered Visayan spotted deer.

One male and two females have safely arrived after a carefully planned trip across the UK.

Swaffham woman speaks out on heinous sexual assault as Aivars Steinbergs avoids jail

Swaffham man Aivars Steinbergs avoided jail when he was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court

A woman who was sexually assaulted while she was unconscious in her own home has bravely spoken out about the impact of the heinous crime.

The shocking incident happened in Swaffham as the woman returned home with a group of people after a night out.

She went to lie down on the sofa, but when friends came to check on her a while later, they caught the man assaulting her as she was passed out.

The attacker has avoided jail.

Owners of Bar One Hundred set to take over The Street Bar and Restaurant on High Street in King’s Lynn

Bar One Hundred is set to take over The Street in Lynn. Picture: Alice Hobbs

Nightclub owners are set to take over a venue which has been lying empty for more than a year.

The Street Bar & Restaurant on Lynn’s High Street shut its doors back in June 2024, and has been vacant ever since.

However, bosses at Bar One Hundred, on Norfolk Street, have announced that they will be taking it on.

Residents face ‘horrific’ abuse as Downham Market Academy’s parking fees see parents block homes instead

Residents on Bexwell Road say they face abuse from parents parked outside their homes. Pictures: Google Maps

Residents near a secondary school have reported facing abuse from parents parked outside their homes after on-site fees were introduced.

Those living on Bexwell Road near Downham Academy say they often find they cannot access their own cars due to parents stopping there during drop-off and pick-up times.

Cllr George Dickson raised the issue with borough councillor Josie Ratcliffe during the recent full Downham Town Council meeting, and said one man faced a “horrific level” of backlash after asking someone to move.

Cllr Ali Buxton resigns from Downham Town Council, claiming peers have failed to meet ethical standards

Cllr Ali Buxton has resigned. Picture: Downham Town Council

A town councillor has resigned from her position, claiming her peers have failed to meet ethical standards.

Downham mayor Michael Lane read out a statement from Cllr Ali Buxton during the full town council meeting last Tuesday evening, confirming she had stood down.

She gave a number of reasons for doing so, including that she has “struggled” with the direction of the council, lacks trust in the governance and finance committee and believes other representatives are failing to meet ethical standards.

High Court case examining Norfolk County Council’s decision on King’s Lynn library gets under way

Founders and trustees of the Margery Kempe Trust. From left: Trustees Andrew Riley, James Carver and Tessa Mountain as well as founders Antonia Hayes and James Goodman-Stephens

A landmark court case examining whether Norfolk County Council unfairly awarded Lynn’s library to a charity got under way on Thursday.

The council’s decision-making process on the new occupant of the Carnegie library is being scrutinised at London’s High Court.

Earlier this year, The Garage Trust emerged victorious from an application process to determine who would take on the building.

The Margery Kempe Trust, a fellow applicant which lost out, subsequently lodged a formal complaint - claiming that a “long-standing, preferential relationship” between the council and The Garage Trust contributed to its selection.