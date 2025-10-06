Take a look at some of the area’s top stories from throughout last week…

Meanwhile, a terror attack in Manchester was condemned in West Norfolk.

The week’s biggest stories featured a new salon, a special feature on shoplifting, and the completion of a housing development.

New salon Steel Serenity Hair & Beauty Lounge to open in Fakenham Market Place

Hayley Murfit (left) and Carly Howe (right) will be operating the salon. Pictures: Steel Serenity

The two women behind a brand-new salon hope it will bring more people into their town centre.

Hayley Murfit and Carly Howe are in the process of setting up Steel Serenity Hair & Beauty Lounge in the Fakenham Market Place.

The business is due to open on Monday, November 10 and will take over the former Holland and Barrett shop, which has been empty since the chain closed in 2019.

Village Post Office reopens at Dersingham News

Mike Rivers, the new postmaster at Dersingham

Dersingham Post Office has reopened at a new location, providing more than 50 hours of service a week.

It is now located at Dersingham News, on Hunstanton Road, with the move coming after the resignation of the long-serving postmaster in March and the withdrawal of the premises at Post Office Road.

Mike Rivers, the long-established owner of Dersingham News, is the new postmaster.

King’s Lynn Academy expansion will create 300 new places - with work under way

Students celebrate the beginning of work to expand King's Lynn Academy. Picture: Ian Burt

A major scheme which will develop 300 new places at King’s Lynn Academy is under way.

Representatives from the school, Norfolk County Council, the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust and the project team gathered on site this week to celebrate construction kicking off.

The extension, which will allow for an additional 300 pupil places, means the school will be able to grow from six forms of entry each year to eight forms. Intake at Year 7 will go up from 180 pupils to 240 pupils.

Is West Norfolk in a ‘good place’ when it comes to tackling shoplifting? We investigate offending in King’s Lynn and Downham Market

Inspector Ben Jarvis explained how groups work with the force to prevent shoplifting

Is West Norfolk in a “good place” when it comes to dealing with shoplifting?

Businesses in Lynn have praised police officers for their quick response when facing the issue.

Meanwhile, shop workers in another West Norfolk town have described seeing fewer shoplifters, but a rise in teenagers causing havoc.

Bosses delighted at completion of Ferry View housing development in West Lynn

Inside one of the Ferry View properties in West Lynn

Bosses are delighted as they celebrate the completion of a new housing development in West Lynn.

Platform Home Ownership has finished its Ferry View scheme, and the final homes have been reserved.

Delivered in partnership with Seagate Homes, Ferry View, just off St Peter’s Road, contains a mix of 16 two and three-bedroom homes available through shared ownership.

Norfolk County Council set to vote on plans for devolution

Kay Mason Billig

Councillors are set to vote on plans for devolution in Norfolk, with the first mayoral election planned for next year.

Devolution, which is separate to local government reorganisation, would see the transfer of powers and funding from Whitehall.

Norfolk and Suffolk have together been offered the opportunity to make more decisions on jobs, skills, transport and housing.

President of West Norfolk Islamic Association condemns terror attack in Manchester

The scene in Manchester yesterday after Jihad Al-Shamie launched a terror attack on a synagogue. Picture: PA News

The president of the West Norfolk Islamic Association has condemned the terror attack in Manchester.

Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, was shot dead by armed police after ploughing a car through a crowd and stabbing victims at a Jewish synagogue in the city on last Thursday.

The terror attack left two people dead and three others seriously injured. One of those who died is believed to have been hit by police gunfire as they shot at the perpetrator.