The biggest stories over the past week have featured serious allegations at a school, debate over £79 steak, and a Norfolk man joining - and leaving - the Love Island villa.

Meanwhile, a man has been handed a prison sentence for causing the death of a young woman by careless driving.

Take a look at some of the biggest recent news…

Mother and daughter who work at Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James receive combined 25-year service award

Chantelle and Peggy have been awarded for their service at Hickathrift

A laundry assistant and head housekeeper at a care home have received a prestigious combined 25-year service award.

Peggy Codona, a laundry assistant, and her daughter, Chantelle Codona, have both been recognised for their service at Hickathrift House in Marshland St James, which is run by Barchester Healthcare.

Peggy started at Barchester in June 2000 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Downham Market Academy whistleblowers claim redundancies are causing numerous issues - including GCSE students being taught by unqualified staff

‘Morale is down’ at Downham Market Academy

Whistleblowers have alleged that a school’s GCSE students were taught by admin workers and unqualified teachers after redundancies among senior staff.

A member of staff, a teacher, and a parent with a student at Downham Academy have spoken out on the issues, blaming the Eastern Learning Alliance, which runs the school.

The staff members, who both wish to remain anonymous, told the Lynn News about the impact staff redundancies are having on not only students, but also their colleagues.

Ten-year-old Jessica Gledhill accepted into The Royal Ballet after nurturing her talent in King’s Lynn

Jessica Gledhill has been dancing since the age of four

A young girl with a passion for dance has opened a new door for her future.

Jessica Gledhill, aged ten, who has been dancing since the age of four, has been picked out of 2,000 other youngsters by The Royal Ballet for its junior associates programme.

She first started ballet at Noise and Chance School of Dance in Lynn, and fell in love with it. The principal, Trina Lee, nurtured her passion and discovered she had a natural flair.

Emergency services rush to King’s Lynn High Street following reports of child suffering medical episode

Police and ambulance responded to a medical episode on Lynn's High Street

Emergency services rushed into town to assist a young child suffering a medical episode.

Two police cars and four ambulances arrived at the top of Lynn’s High Street Wednesday afternoon following reports to assist at the scene.

Eyewitnesses who saw the incident told the Lynn News that it was a two-year-old boy who had collapsed between Nando’s and Lloyds bank.

Review of the White Horse at Holme: Family meal at recently revamped pub caused debate over £79 steak

20oz T-bone steak and sauce bordelaise

It’s always great to see when a business gets a new lease of life, as has been the case for the White Horse at Holme, our reviewer writes.

The village pub, which has been a feature of Kirkgate since the 1700s, reopened after a major revamp last year, having closed in 2023.

She was intrigued to give it a try - especially after popping in to the White Horse Bakery for a coffee on the same site on the weekend prior…

Thomas Peggs of Walpole Highway given more than three years in prison for careless driving after crash that killed 20-year-old Grace Robinson

20-year-old Grace Robinson was killed in the crash

A man whose “joyride” caused the death of a 20-year-old mother has been jailed.

Thomas Peggs, a 32-year-old from Walpole Highway, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday afternoon, having pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in Gorefield.

The incident killed passenger Grace Robinson, from Wisbech St Mary, and left her friend, Macie Hall, then 18, with life-changing injuries. For causing death by careless driving, Peggs was handed two years and four months’ imprisonment. On top of that, he will serve an additional 12 months for the injuries caused to Macie.

Will Means who grew up on farm in Terrington St Clement enters Love Island villa among three other bombshells

Will Means from Norfolk is a new Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

A man who grew up on a farm in West Norfolk entered the Love Island villa.

Will Means, who comes from a farming family in St Clement and was named the UK’s fourth fittest agricultural worker by Farmers’ Weekly in 2023, stepped foot in the Majorca villa on Tuesday among three other ‘bombshell’ contestants.

However his time was cut short after a ‘recoupling’ left him dumped from the island the day after.

He first appeared in a preview clip on Monday night's episode, where he said: “I’m from Norfolk, I am 6ft2, I am funny, and what the girls have been waiting for. I am not afraid to get in anyone's way.”