The biggest stories over the past week have featured injured seals at an RSPCA centre, an elderly woman being affected by sewage, and prestigious university offers.

Meanwhile, a family could face homelessness if a man has to leave the country due to his immigration status expiring. Take a look at some of the biggest recent news…

Meet the seals from East Winch RSPCA Wildlife Centre which suffered ‘devastating injuries’ due to flying discs

There are currently 24 seals at the centre

An RSPCA centre which plays a key role in taking in injured or orphaned seals has described a rise in cases involving wounds caused by entanglements.

The East Winch RSPCA Wildlife Centre takes in the most amount of seals out of any rehabilitation venue in the UK, with between 150 and 200 admitted a year.

It has become quite famous for its seals, with 24 currently in its care. The majority of them are suffering from some sort of wound, as staff warn people about flying discs along the coast.

Sewage leak at Minster Court in King’s Lynn leaves Vivian McNamara, 81, ‘struggling to catch a breath’ nearly three months later

Ms McNamara's health is suffering due to the contamination

Months of sewage contamination has sparked a doctor’s concern for an elderly lady’s health.

Vivian McNamara, 81, who lives at the Minster Court retirement housing complex in Lynn, claims she now “struggles to catch a breath” after Amplius, the housing association responsible for the facility, failed to disinfect a sewage leak.

However, the provider insists this is not the case - and that its health and safety officer visited the over-55s site and had no concerns regarding hygiene.

Dersingham father John Alega fears wife and children will be left homeless if funds cannot be raised for his Indefinite Leave to Remain

John Alega, his wife Jessica and four-year-old daughter Ezra

A 39-year-old is desperate to raise funds for his UK settlement application - fearing his children and disabled wife will end up on the streets if he is forced to leave.

John Alega, a landscaper who lives in Dersingham, moved to England from Germany five years ago after he married his wife Jessica.

Now, the family, which includes their four-year-old daughter Ezra and Mr Alega’s two older step-children, is at risk of being “torn apart”.

Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in King’s Lynn town centre sees nearly 60 people spoken to in one afternoon

Six people were arrested in Lynn’s town centre during the afternoon

Almost 60 people were met with the law in just a few hours during a police crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Officers patrolled Lynn’s town centre following calls from residents to stop trouble-makers in the area.

In one afternoon, police arrested six people, banned 13 from the town centre for 48 hours, and seized an illegal e-bike - as well as a pushbike which was doing a wheelie.

Former Fakenham police officer Richard Dawson interviewed domestic abuse victim while ‘inappropriately dressed’

PC Richard Dawson interviewed the victim while inappropriately dressed. Picture: iStock

A police officer who interviewed a domestic abuse victim while “inappropriately dressed” has avoided a gross misconduct ruling.

During a hearing last month, it was heard that PC Richard Dawson, a former Fakenham officer, conducted a remote interview from home with the victim, dressed in a way that made her feel “uncomfortable”.

The 32-minute exchange saw the victim, who has been called Person A and cannot be identified for legal reasons, reveal details of domestic abuse incidents.

King’s Lynn Town re-sign former Norwich City midfielder Michael Clunan after two-year spell at Scunthorpe United

Michael Clunan has returned to King's Lynn from Scunthorpe. Picture: Tim Smith

King's Lynn Town have completed one of the transfer coups of the summer by bringing midfielder Michael Clunan back to the club.

The arrival of Clunan, 31, from National League Scunthorpe is a real statement of intent from the Linnets, who have now signed 10 new faces over the close season.

Clunan returns to The Walks for a second spell, having captained the Iron during their promotion last season.

Three King’s Lynn students accept offers to study at Oxbridge universities

Sean Senevirante, Charlotte Norman, Juan Camilo Cervantes-Torres are heading to Oxbridge

Three students from Lynn’s Springwood High School are celebrating their offers to study at Oxbridge.

Springwood has a record of sending students to the two prestigious universities, and this year is no different.

The soon-to-be Oxford and Cambridge students have praised the school for their support throughout the application process.