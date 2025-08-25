The week’s biggest stories featured a traumatised family whose French bulldog died, a pub reopening with a new look, a huge field fire, and GCSE results day success.

Meanwhile, a guinea pig sanctuary is in urgent need of the community's support.

Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout last week…

Family ‘traumatised’ after three-year-old Benny died of heat stroke following stay at Howlers Doggy Daycare at Walton Highway

Emily with Benny, her three-year-old French bulldog

A family has been left “traumatised” after their French bulldog died following an overnight stay in a dog hotel.

Emily Gilbert has said she will “never get over” what she has been through after leaving three-year-old Benny in the hands of Howlers Doggy Daycare, Hotel and Spa in Walton Highway for one night. He returned home the next day and died.

She has called for action to be taken against the facility’s owner.

Downham Market Piggybank Sanctuary for guinea pigs in urgent need of funds after having Facebook account hacked

Louise Robinson started the sanctuary in 2020

A guinea pig sanctuary is in urgent need of funds after its social media was hacked - wiping out all of its money.

Piggybank Sanctuary, based in Downham, which is a self-funded rescue for 97 guinea pigs, had its Facebook page hacked on May 25 - causing it to lose all of its 168,000 followers and its subscribers group.

Louise Robinson, who started the sanctuary when she became disabled in 2020 - as she finds the small animals “calming and comforting” - said she noticed the account had been hacked through the Business Suite application as the page name had been changed to ‘positive discipline’.

Three arrests and man injured by screwdriver during Swaffham fight

Three men were arrested after the fight, believed to be near Asda in Swaffham. Picture: Google Maps

Three people were arrested following a fight which left a man with puncture wounds from a screwdriver.

Shortly before 6pm last Monday, a group of men were involved in a fight involving weapons on Lynn Street in Swaffham.

Police rushed to the scene along with ambulance crews, and found two people with serious injuries.

New tenants Roger and Craig reopen The Rampant Horse pub in Fakenham with fresh new look

The Rampant Horse has reopened

Quiz nights, bingo and much more will be on offer as a popular pub has reopened just in time for the bank holiday weekend.

The Rampant Horse in Fakenham welcomed customers back for the first time since January yesterday afternoon.

New tenants Roger Mortimer and Craig Hobbs moved to the town from Glastonbury, and will be operating under Craft Union Pubs - which also runs The Eagle in Lynn and The White Horse in Gaywood.

Walpole St Andrew man John Long loses shed and possessions in huge field fire

Fire crews were called to Pigeon Street in Walpole St Andrew. Pictures: John Long

Flames from a field fire quickly spread to a man’s home, causing him to lose his shed and a number of possessions.

John Long said he feels “disappointed” after looking at the charred remains of the outbuilding, which caught alight at his bungalow on Pigeon Road, in Walpole St Andrew, at 2.47pm on Thursday.

Fire crews from Lynn, West Walton and Wisbech rushed to the scene and used hose reel jets and hand appliances to put out the blaze.

GCSE Results Day 2025: West Norfolk students find out their grades

Head teacher Gavin Green with Fakenham's GCSE students

Hundreds of students across West Norfolk discovered their GCSE results last Thursday.

We published plenty of lovely comments and great photographs from the big day - hit the link above to see them all!