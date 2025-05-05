The biggest stories over the past week have featured a woman ordered to clear up her junkyard garden, a pub’s excellent Sunday roast list, and a man who was jailed for sex offences.

Meanwhile, a controversial off-licence was approved and a man was charged with burglary in Lynn’s town centre.

Take a look at some of West Norfolk’s top stories from throughout last week…

Sharon Cochrane outside her bungalow in Hunstanton, which has become an 'eyesore'. Picture: SWNS

Reclusive Hunstanton home-owner Sharon Cochrane says her junkyard front garden is ‘no-one else’s business’

Sharon Cochrane, 66, spoke out after neighbours complained about the “eyesore tip” in front of her Hunstanton home and West Norfolk Council officials issued her with an order to remove it.

The garden in front of the £250,000 bungalow is piled high with rubbish.

Broken furniture, household appliances and bags of rubbish have been stacked up in front of the bungalow for months.

Outwell man jailed after court hears he had sex with three underage girls who he targeted on social media

Rui Pereira

A man who had sex with three underage girls after targeting them on social media was jailed for 16 years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Rui Pereira was 21 when he used his "small size" and "young appearance" to help him target under-age girls.

Pereira, now 24, of Wisbech Road, Outwell, admitted 19 sexual charges -including six counts of rape of a child under-13.

He also pleaded guilty to offences of sexual activity with a child, sexual assault of a child under 13, sexual communication with a child, taking indecent photos of a child and making indecent photos of a child. He must serve an extended licence period of two years on his release from jail.

Does The Wheel Inn, Wisbech St Mary justify its place at the top of my daughter’s ‘Best Sunday Roast’ list?

A generous portion of beef

In our Eat My Words feature, Jeremy Ransome and family visited a village pub in search of the perfect Sunday roast…

One of his adult daughters is a huge fan of Sunday roasts. Such a fan that, before she took off for university in 2023, she would visit a different establishment every weekend with her then-boyfriend to enjoy this most English of traditions.

The portions have to be plentiful, the meat well-cooked, the gravy generous, and she wants none of this queuing up lark. If she is paying with her hard-earned cash, she wants to sit down and be served.

So did this meal live up to expectations?

A149 High Street at Thornham to close for surface dressing

Thornham's High Street will be closed on four separate nights. Picture: Google Maps

Work is due to start on Friday, May 9 to surface dress a section of the A149 High Street in Thornham.

To allow the work to be carried out safely and swiftly, it will be necessary to close the road to through traffic on a number of dates. Access to properties will be maintained at all times.

Line painting will be carried out, while cat’s eyes (road studs) are being renewed. The work is expected to cost approximately £154,000 and will be carried out by the council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors Tarmac.

Controversial plans for One Stop off-licence to come to Fairstead approved by West Norfolk Council licensing committee

The former GP surgery has been approved to be turned into a One Stop

Controversial plans for an off-licence to come to a deprived area of Lynn have been approved.

West Norfolk Council’s licensing sub-committee has approved proposals for a One Stop store to open in an old GP surgery in Fairstead.

The plans have caused concern among residents living in the area, with the owner of a community shop calling it a “nail in the coffin” for her business.

Man charged with burglary after £7,000 worth of mobile phones stolen from King’s Lynn shop

The break-in took place at a shop on Lynn's Vancouver Quarter. Picture: Google Maps

A 32-year-old man was charged with one count of burglary after allegedly stealing £7,000 worth of electronic devices from a shop in the Vancouver Quarter at around 5am on Wednesday.

Police were called a short time later when a member of the public noticed that the glass door was smashed.

The man was later arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of burglary. He was initially taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station and later transferred to Lynn’s Investigation Centre for questioning.