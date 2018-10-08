Top industry award for Lynn's JD Cooling managing director

The managing director of Lynn firm JD Cooling has been presented with a national award in recognition of his services to the cooling industry.

John Dye, was presented with the Fred Jamieson Award for industry achievement at the Refrigeration and Air-conditioning (RAC) Cooling Awards 2018.

From left, comedian and guest presenter, Joel Dommett, JD Cooling managing director, John Dye, and Andrew Gaved, editor in chief of RAC Magazin.

The judging panel were impressed with his entrepreneurial eye and expansion of the JD business, the innovation he is responsible for within the industry, as well as his focus on inspiring the next generation of building services experts.

Speaking of the award, John Dye said: “It's such an honour to receive this award in front of so many industry professionals. I have to say a huge thanks to the team who work hard behind the scenes to help grow the business and look after our customers – without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today."

The RAC Cooling Awards welcomed over 600 professionals at the London Hilton Park Lane Hotel where comedian and "I’m a Celebrity" star Joel Dommett was guest presenter.

JD Cooling apprentice Evan Minns was also a finalist for the RAC and IOR National Student of the Year award and although he did not win, has recently been shortlisted for the ACR Trainee of the Year Awards 2018.

Kevin Glass, MD of Bitzer UK and incoming president of the IOR, left, and Evan Minns, of JD Cooling (4655394)

JD Cooling Group was established in 2000 by John Dye starting out with two engineers and an administrator. The company has gone from strength to strength in the last 18 years and now designs, installs and services specialist state-of-the-art cooling and power systems to a broad range of sectors, including the fresh and processed produce industry, across the whole of the UK and beyond.

Today the company continues to flourish and now employs over 100 staff including apprentices, engineers and designers across five business units in Lynn, Manchester, Scotland, Bristol and most recently, Kent.