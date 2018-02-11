Top performer set to lead Swaffham singing workshop

Have your say

A new series of singing workshops for older residents will visit Swaffham later this month.

The Sing Your Song sessions, led by acclaimed singer Kate Dimbleby, are part of the ongoing Breckland Council Silver Social programme, which aims to combat isolation.

The Swaffham session will take place at the community centre on Tuesday, February 20, between 10 and 11.30am.

The workshop will also visit Ashill’s community centre on Wednesday, February 21 and the Necton community centre on Friday, February 23. Both events are also scheduled to run from 10 to 11.30am.

Paul Claussen, Breckland Council executive member for place, said: “Kate’s workshops in January went down a storm and we’re thrilled to have her back.

“People who took part in her previous singing sessions said her energy and enthusiasm is inspirational, and everyone really enjoyed themselves.

“It’s exciting to continue our Silver Social events and once again give Breckland residents the chance to get together with old and new friends to be creative.”

The sessions are free, though attendees can make a voluntary donation towards the cost of staging them.

Anyone who needs help with transport should phone the project co-ordinator on 01362 656852.

Kate will also be performing her hit show Songbirds at Ashill on Monday, March 19, and Necton on Friday, March 23, both between 2.30 and 4pm.

Tickets are £5 and can be obtained by emailing community@breckland.gov.uk or phoning 01362 656852.