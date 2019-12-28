Top students recognised at King's Lynn school's prizegiving night

There was much to celebrate as Lynn’s King Edward VII Academy held its annual presentation evening last Thursday, ahead of the Christmas break.

Borough mayor Geoff Hipperson was among the guests presenting certificates to students in recognition of their successes during the 2018-19 academic year.

The evening also included an address by retired Norwich Crown Court judge Peter Jacobs, a former KES pupil.

KES Gold Medal winner Arminus Bartkus, left, with borough mayor Geoff Hipperson and principal Sarah Hartshorn (25269453)

Principal Sarah Hartshorn said: “It was wonderful to recognise the achievements of our students, past and present, at our Celebration Evening.

“My thanks go to everyone, students, staff, parents and other visitors who helped make it such a great event.”

The school’s top prize, the Queen’s Gold Medal for best A-level results, will be presented to Arminas Bartkus by Her Majesty at Sandringham later this month.

Arminas, who returned to KES for the ceremony, is now reading for a degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Leeds.

Other A-level prizes were won by Alicia Backham, Louise Watson, Jessica Brown, Aiden Mason, Owen Xu, Max Fayers, Morgan Kitson and Alfie Bobbins.

The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn’s Prize for Community Service went to Isobel Mitchell and the Mayor’s Prize went to Adam Russell.

Hamilton Memorial prizes for good GCSE results were presented to Rebecca Clarke, Triston Anton, Grace Vonk, Bryan Henry and Alina Orlova.

Inga Aleksejeva won the Old Lennesians Prize for progress and effort, while Jade Smalley, Peter Rachkov and Freddie Laws were presented with multiple subject awards.

