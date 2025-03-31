A total of 11 fire engines took around 14 hours to tackle a devastating flat fire above a town casino.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed to the Lynn News the number of vehicles that attended the blaze at a flat on Purfleet Street last night.

The fire service also confirmed that it was called at 8.57pm, and when crews arrived, they began evacuating residents from the burning building above Merkur Slots.

Drone pictures taken this morning show the impact of the fire on the building on Purfleet Street. Picture: The Drone Guy

Police and ambulance were on the scene to assist, and both Purfleet Street and Baker Lane were closed last night. The Baker Lane car park has now reopened.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were on scene at 9.05pm and three appliances from Lynn as well as others from Sandringham, Terrington, West Walton, Massingham, Downham, Methwold, Hunstanton, Earlham, as well as the aerial ladder platform in Lynn, were in attendance.

“Officers evacuated the building and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Purfleet Street has been closed off

“We remained on scene until 11.45am this morning damping down and checking for hot spots. Fire investigators are currently at the site carrying out checks.”

A spokesperson from Merkur Slots confirmed that its store has not suffered any fire damage.

It added: “A fire broke out in the flats on the second floor of our venue on Purfleet Street, but thanks to the swift response of emergency services, it was successfully contained.

“While our venue has not suffered fire damage, we are currently assessing potential water damage to ensure the safety and comfort of our guests. As a precaution, we are reviewing our opening plans for today and will provide further updates as soon as possible.

Thick smoke could be seen travelling from the fire at Purfleet Street

“We extend our gratitude to the emergency responders for their quick and effective action, and our thoughts are with those affected by the incident.”

Last night, a police officer at the scene confirmed to the Lynn News that there had been no injuries as result of the fire and advised nearby residents to keep their windows shut.

The smoke from the fire travelled far and could be seen from as far as the St James Street area.

Fire crews seen tackling the blaze on Purfleet Street last night. Picture: Oliver von Schassowe Pawellek