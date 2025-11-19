Ongoing fundraising for Help for Heroes has seen students conquer three Yorkshire peaks.

Students from the College of West Anglia’s public and protective services department took on the endurance challenge as part of their efforts to collectively cover 155km – the distance from the Lynn campus to the Ypres battlefield.

The Three Peaks challenge was part of the department’s wider campaign to support the charity, honouring those who served while raising funds to support today’s veterans.

Students and lecturer Caroline Greyson reach the trig point on one of the peaks during their night challenge

At lunchtime on Saturday, November 8, the group travelled to the Yorkshire Dales to start the challenge which was made even tougher as it meant climbing in darkness. The team set off from the Ribblehead viaduct just before 6pm tackling ascents of Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-Ghent under dark skies and tough conditions.

Eight students from the Level Three Extended Diploma for Entry to the Uniformed Services, along with two staff, successfully completed the route in 13 hours and 30 minutes.

They were grateful to a vital support team working alongside them, with thanks to Mr Henderson for his planning and assistance throughout the journey.

Student Eris Simpson Fuller said: “I’ve come out of the Three Peaks overnight challenge feeling stronger than ever. There were definitely moments where I thought I couldn’t keep going, but my inspirational teammates pushed me through.

“I’m so happy I can say that I have completed it and so proud of myself and my friends. Pushing my body to its limits to finish this challenge has opened my eyes to tackling even bigger, crazier adventures.

“Thank you, Rob and Caroline, for making this happen and keeping me going when things got very, very tough! I’m so grateful for everyone who sponsored me. This experience is one that I will never forget.”

Public and Protective Services lecturer Rob Cooke praised the team’s determination and teamwork and said: “Everybody worked extremely hard during the event. What would normally be a straightforward challenge in daylight presented its own problems by night; anyone who has walked that route will understand.

“The students performed admirably and I’m extremely proud of every one of them. They were fantastic.’

More fundraising activities are planned to reach the distance target including a trek of Peddars Way and a 42km static bike ride.

There is a JustGiving page for anyone who wants to support the fundraising at www.justgiving.com/page/college-of-west-anglia-to-ypres