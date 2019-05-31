Tougher driving theory exams stumped two-in-five learner drivers at Lynn test centre, figures show.

Lynn’s test centre in Rollesby Road conducted 4,486 theory tests between April 2018 and March this year, the most recent months where data was available, with 42 per cent passing.

The figures also show that women did better – 44 per cent passing compared to 41 per cent of men.

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) statistics reveal 47 per cent of learner drivers across Britain passed the test in the last 12 months.

But that total is down by a quarter in a decade.

The driving theory test has been made harder in recent years, through measures including upping the number of multiple-choice questions and stopping their publication in advance online, in a bid to stop answers being memorised.

Mark Winn, the chief driving examiner for the DVSA, said: “It’s essential that all drivers demonstrate they have the right skills, knowledge and attitude to drive safely.”

But AA president Edmund King said: “There are lots of misconceptions about learning to drive.

“One of the most enduring is that you can pass the theory test with a bit of common sense and good luck. You can’t.

“Some of the questions are a little obscure and do not seem to reflect the reality of driving and perhaps need revisiting to ensure they are relevant to drivers.

“The one that caught me out was the blue sign with a 30 and a red line through it denoting the end of a minimum speed limit area which I have never encountered in 40 years of driving.”