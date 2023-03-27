A football tournament took place at the weekend in aid of a men's mental health charity.

Alive Leisure hosted the event at Lynnsport on Sunday, where Man v Fat organised a tournament in aid of Lynn News' charity of the year, the 8:56 Foundation.

Event organiser and team coach from Man v Fat, Dean Bax said: "We had lots of amazing prizes donated. This charity is incredible and they help so many people."

Boston lift the trophy as they win the Man v Fat tournament

Some 12 teams took part, including from Peterborough, Cambridge, Grimsby, Boston, Great Yarmouth and Norwich, culminating in a final between Lynn and Boston yellow team - who were the overall winners.

The tournament was followed with a presentation by West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge, who said: "I learned a bit more about football and about Man v Fat from coach Dean Bax and because the final was a draw it went to a penalty shoot-out and the Boston team won.

"There was a lot of camaraderie and good humour especially on such a cold day."

West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge gave a speech and handed out medals

Singing entertainment was provided on the day by Jo Manning and sweet treats were collected for the Radio West Norfolk and Your Local Paper Easter egg appeal.

Simon Rowe, director of Radio West Norfolk, said: "It was very successful and they collected a tonne of eggs for our appeal."

The group, Man v Fat, is for men with a body mass index of 27.5 or over and more than 90% of players lose weight and get fitter.

8:56 Foundation supports men's mental health. 8:56 Foundation (from left) Richard Watson, Jo Manning, Ian Prentice and Matthew Oakes

Man v Fat King’s Lynn meet every Friday from 7pm until 9pm on the 3G pitch at Alive Lynnsport.

For further details visit the Man v Fat Facebook page.

From left to right Ben Randall, Dean Bax and Derek Odendaal from Man v Fat supporting the Lynn News charity of the year 8:56 Foundation

Man V Fat tournament with Lynn in green

Some 12 teams took part including from West Norfolk

Jo Manning provided some singing entertainment

Action from the tournament

Do you have a story to share with Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk