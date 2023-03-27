King's Lynn Alive Lynnsport hosts Man V Fat tournament in aid of 8:56 Foundation sees Boston team crowned winners
A football tournament took place at the weekend in aid of a men's mental health charity.
Alive Leisure hosted the event at Lynnsport on Sunday, where Man v Fat organised a tournament in aid of Lynn News' charity of the year, the 8:56 Foundation.
Event organiser and team coach from Man v Fat, Dean Bax said: "We had lots of amazing prizes donated. This charity is incredible and they help so many people."
Some 12 teams took part, including from Peterborough, Cambridge, Grimsby, Boston, Great Yarmouth and Norwich, culminating in a final between Lynn and Boston yellow team - who were the overall winners.
The tournament was followed with a presentation by West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge, who said: "I learned a bit more about football and about Man v Fat from coach Dean Bax and because the final was a draw it went to a penalty shoot-out and the Boston team won.
"There was a lot of camaraderie and good humour especially on such a cold day."
Singing entertainment was provided on the day by Jo Manning and sweet treats were collected for the Radio West Norfolk and Your Local Paper Easter egg appeal.
Simon Rowe, director of Radio West Norfolk, said: "It was very successful and they collected a tonne of eggs for our appeal."
The group, Man v Fat, is for men with a body mass index of 27.5 or over and more than 90% of players lose weight and get fitter.
Man v Fat King’s Lynn meet every Friday from 7pm until 9pm on the 3G pitch at Alive Lynnsport.
For further details visit the Man v Fat Facebook page.
