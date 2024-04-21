Gaywood residents look set to benefit after plans to set up a new food place and car charging hubs at a town garage were approved.

An application to demolish the existing car wash at the Motor Fuel Group (MFG) garage in Gaywood was first submitted at the start of December.

The plans granted will now see a 'food to go' pod put in place, as well as four dedicated electric vehicle charging bays, two jet wash bays, a bin store, and associated works as part of a redevelopment of the site.

The MFG garage in Gaywood will have a ‘Food to Go’ pod installed. Picture: Google Maps

The current garage forecourt is made of a sales building, petrol filling pumps, and canopy, and these will remain in place.

The electrical infrastructure required to support the new charging bays consists of a separate LV panel that will be place in a GRP enclosure. There will also be a separate booster pump plant room as part of the water system serving the jet wash facilities.

A noise impact statement prepared by Environmental Equipment Corporation Ltd said that the jet wash bays will be designed to contain noise and water spray.

The statement added: “The substation will operate 24 hours a day with the Aphitronic EV chargers available to be used at any time over a 24 hour period. The jet wash bays are only expected to be used intermittently and usage will be restricted for these items to be between 7am and 10pm.”

The assessment considered the fact that the petrol station is in close proximity to the Tesco supermarket, Strikes bowling venue, and various residential properties.

It concluded that the proposed changes presented no “material constraint” on planning permission being granted.

A flood risk assessment did find that the site is at “a direct risk of surface water flooding, and has residual risk from all other sources of flooding”.

West Norfolk Council’s planning officers gave the plans the green light on Friday morning.