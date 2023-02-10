A town baker is looking to expand by making use of a “historic opening” at a listed building.

Cheryl Rix, who runs the Smiths the Bakers premises at High Street in Lynn, has submitted a retrospective planning application to West Norfolk Council after expanding to offer a sit-in experience.

She is seeking permission work which has been carried out to have a “historic opening re-opened” between No.1 and No.2 on the street.

Smiths the Bakers at High Street in King's Lynn

The works involved the removal of a studwork partition in an existing boarded-up opening.

Mrs Rix’s application states that the buildings will not be adversely affected as it has been constructed previously.

The site is a Grade II listed building, with no consultation with neighbours or residents carried out prior to the work being completed.

It was started without official permission on November 1 last year, and completed on November 4.

A design and access statement reads: “The works have been completed to allow the business (originally in No1) expand to offer a sit in experience”.

The business is family-run, and also has a store on London Road in the town.

The High Street venue first opened in 2017. The bakers can trace its roots back to the 1930s when based on Saddlebow Road, and has been trading on London Road since 1971 – formerly as N & B Smiths.

For nearly 30 years the company has been Royal Warrant holders, supplying the Royal Family when staying in West Norfolk.

For the recent work carried out at High Street, Mrs Rix has operated through agents Reeve Design Ltd.