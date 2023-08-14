Lynn travellers are set to benefit from cheaper bus prices thanks to a grant from the Government.

New flat fares within Lynn’s ‘town zone’ will come into effect next Monday (August 21), meaning any journey that starts and finishes in that area will cost just £1.50.

This has been made possible through money that Norfolk County Council secured from the Department for Transport (DfT) to improve bus services.

Lynn bus fares will be capped at £1.50 if journeys start and finish within the town zone

All five bus operators who serve the town – Lynx Bus, WNCT Ltd, Stagecoach, First Bus and Coach Services Ltd – have signed up to the scheme.

Graham Plant, the county council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We know that making buses the most affordable choice is key to more people using them.

“By reducing prices in urban areas people can choose the bus for the daily commute or when popping into town which will not only save them money, but also help to play a part in reducing congestion and improving air quality for all.”

Lynn’s town zone covers locations such as the Gaywood estate, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hardwick industrial estate, and North and South Wootton.

Cllr Lesley Bambridge, who represents Lynn North and Central, said: “This is really good news for residents. The local bus service is used by a large number of the community, and I am sure this will be very welcome.”

Cllr Alex Kemp, the county councillor for Clenchwarton and Lynn South, added: “I am overjoyed at the introduction of the new flat bus fare across Lynn.

“I have long campaigned for improvements to public transport in West Norfolk. This new flat bus fare is a real equalities measure and a help with the cost of living, that will benefit people and communities across the town, where the greatest concentrations of income deprivation in West Norfolk lies.

“It will make travel more affordable, help to end isolation, and also encourage the use of public transport, and decrease short car journeys and congestion around Lynn.”

This is the second in a series of fares promotions to be announced for Norfolk.

Approximately £5.3million of the funding the county council received has been allocated to fares promotions to make bus travel more affordable across the county over the next three years.

Roads minister Richard Holden said: “This new scheme will help unlock opportunities for passengers in Lynn, by giving them access to cheaper fares and easier journeys, supporting them with the cost of living.

“We want everyone up and down the country to have a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have supported Norfolk County Council with more than £49.5million to boost its bus services.”