King's Lynn businesses, including WH Smith and QD, celebrate King Charles’ Coronation with decorative window displays

By Molly Nicholas
Published: 16:48, 06 May 2023

Businesses around Lynn have been creating window displays for the Coronation weekend.

Town centre shops such M&S, WH Smith and QD have put decorations in their windows dedicated to King Charles III, who was crowned at Westminster Abbey earlier today.

Waterstones on Norfolk Street has decorated its front window with teddy bears wearing crowns, alongside books of the Queen, Paddington and King Charles himself.

The Norfolk Hospice shop created statues of Charles and Camilla
The Entertainer shop had a window sticker
Veterans at Ease’s window display
M&S put a window sticker of a guard in its display
River Island displaying window sticks saying ‘congratulations’
Meanwhile, charity shop The Norfolk Hospice has put together two statues of Charles and Camilla, and QD, pictured above, has arranged a Union Jack-themed display.

In Card Direct’s window was a display of balloons with ‘King Charles Coronation’ on one of them alongside Union Jack and crown balloons.

Another card shop, Card Factory, had Union Jack flag bunting in the window along with large C and R balloons, standing for Charles Rex - the monarch's name and the Latin word for King.

QD shop window display
Card Factory’s display of balloons and Union Jack flag bunting
WH Smith window display for the Coronation
Sue Ryder created this display for the Coronation
Card Direct’s balloon display
