King's Lynn businesses, including WH Smith and QD, celebrate King Charles’ Coronation with decorative window displays
Businesses around Lynn have been creating window displays for the Coronation weekend.
Town centre shops such M&S, WH Smith and QD have put decorations in their windows dedicated to King Charles III, who was crowned at Westminster Abbey earlier today.
Waterstones on Norfolk Street has decorated its front window with teddy bears wearing crowns, alongside books of the Queen, Paddington and King Charles himself.
Meanwhile, charity shop The Norfolk Hospice has put together two statues of Charles and Camilla, and QD, pictured above, has arranged a Union Jack-themed display.
In Card Direct’s window was a display of balloons with ‘King Charles Coronation’ on one of them alongside Union Jack and crown balloons.
Another card shop, Card Factory, had Union Jack flag bunting in the window along with large C and R balloons, standing for Charles Rex - the monarch's name and the Latin word for King.
Has your business put up a display to celebrate the Coronation this weekend? Email us at newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk