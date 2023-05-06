Businesses around Lynn have been creating window displays for the Coronation weekend.

Town centre shops such M&S, WH Smith and QD have put decorations in their windows dedicated to King Charles III, who was crowned at Westminster Abbey earlier today.

Waterstones on Norfolk Street has decorated its front window with teddy bears wearing crowns, alongside books of the Queen, Paddington and King Charles himself.

The Norfolk Hospice shop created statues of Charles and Camilla

The Entertainer shop had a window sticker

Veterans at Ease’s window display

M&S put a window sticker of a guard in its display

River Island displaying window sticks saying ‘congratulations’

Meanwhile, charity shop The Norfolk Hospice has put together two statues of Charles and Camilla, and QD, pictured above, has arranged a Union Jack-themed display.

In Card Direct’s window was a display of balloons with ‘King Charles Coronation’ on one of them alongside Union Jack and crown balloons.

Another card shop, Card Factory, had Union Jack flag bunting in the window along with large C and R balloons, standing for Charles Rex - the monarch's name and the Latin word for King.

QD shop window display

Card Factory’s display of balloons and Union Jack flag bunting

WH Smith window display for the Coronation

Sue Ryder created this display for the Coronation

Card Direct’s balloon display

Has your business put up a display to celebrate the Coronation this weekend? Email us at newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk