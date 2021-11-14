A Lynn business group says it wants to strengthen its relationships with town traders after securing a second operating term.

Proposals for the town's Business Improvement District (BID) group, Discover King's Lynn, to continue for another five years have been approved in a referendum.

The poll was called to determine whether the group should continue working from the beginning of next April.

King's Lynn town centre. Picture: Ian Burt. (47820618)

Results of the referendum, which were released on Friday, showed 71 per cent of businesses in the BID area backed the group, on a 42 per cent turnout.

Businesses voting Yes also accounted for a 79 per cent share of rateable value. A majority is needed under both measures for the vote to be passed.

BID board chairman Sharon Edwards said: “We now look forward to forging new and stronger partnerships to deliver the projects in our Business Plan and as identified through our consultations with businesses in the last year.

“I would like to pay tribute to Vicky Etheridge, BID Manager and the BID team who have worked hard over the last five years to improve our Town Centre.

“This vote is much due to their success. On behalf of the BID Board and BID team, I’d like to thank town centre businesses for their continued support.”