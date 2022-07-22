Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter’s flower planters have been given a blooming great transformation thanks to a local charity.

Forward, who have just leased a unit within the centre, are now looking after the four large planters and have given each of them a theme. Members of the charity, adults who have learning disabilities and autism, came up with the ideas and have created the designs themselves.

The first planter, outside Ikon, has a large bug hotel in the shape of King’s Lynn Minster (St Margarets) which is already attracting lots of interest from both shoppers and insects alike! The structure is entirely made out of recycled materials and has been handmade by the members.

The second planter, outside Wilko, is a bee friendly space with lots of bright and colourful pollinator friendly flowers.

The third planter, outside Superdrug, has another local twist – this time focusing on the legend of King John losing his treasure in The Wash.

A large trunk has been planted with sedums and is next to a cartwheel of colourful jewel-like plants.

The final planter is outside the charity’s new unit, just before the bridge, and is designed as a bird friendly spot.

With lots of long grasses and places to perch, it will also have a variety of bird boxes handmade by the team themselves.

Members were delighted to show the Anglia In Bloom judges their planters on Thursday and talk to them about their ideas and how they made them come to life.

They were lucky enough to be awarded a certificate of recognition by the judges in honour of their hard work.

The Vancouver Quarter has supported the charity with a £1,000 donation over the next 12 months to help them create and maintain the planters.

Manager of the Vancouver Quarter Alistair Cox said: “We’re delighted that Forward are joining us as tenants in the centre and the work they’ve done in the planters already is amazing.

"So much hard work has gone into both coming up with the ideas and bringing them to life.”

Forward CEO Steve Fuller said: “The members involved in the Vancouver Quarter planter project are so enthusiastic about it and brimming with ideas.

"We are all very pleased with the end results and aim to keep the planters looking bright and cheerful for shoppers to enjoy.

"Being part of the community and looking after the environment are both very important to members of Forward. I’m sure our new town centre location will provide many more opportunities for members to participate in.”

Forward are due to open at No.33 Broad Street this summer, using the space as an additional day centre area and a gift shop.