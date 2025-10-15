A town centre charity shop is set to close in a matter of weeks.

Cancer Research, located at the top end of Lynn’s High Street, has announced it will be shutting its doors.

The shop, which sells a mixture of secondhand goods donated by members of the public as well as new items, now has a 50% off sale for all stock.

Cancer Research in Lynn is closing down. Picture: Lucy Carter

A staff member confirmed to the Lynn News that it will be closing its doors on Saturday, November 8.

They added that it is part of a nationwide closure of the cancer charity’s shops.

The shop has been in the town centre for a number of years and has previously held charity events to raise funds for life-saving cancer research.