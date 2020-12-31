King's Lynn Christmas window competition winners revealed
The winners of Discover King’s Lynn’s Christmas window decoration competition have been chosen.
Town centre businesses were encouraged to get creative over the festive period ahead of the announcement on December 23.
Pictured below is the overall competition winner Jaine’s Giftbox, with the High Street business' display proving very eye-catching indeed.
RH Fayers and Son Funeral Directors, and Francis Wain were joint second.
Jaine’s Giftbox will receive an advertising spend of £5,000 with the Lynn News while the joint second businesses will each win advertising to the value of £2,500 as a reward for their efforts.
Judging took place in the week beginning Monday, December 14.
The runners up also received prizes for their windows which are fully listed below:
- The Wenns – two hour photography session with Matthew Usher
- Secret Hair Extensions – Digital Media ‘Health Check’ and consultation with Maze Media
- Bottom Drawer Bridal – Brand/digital consultation with This is Fuller
- David Auker Jewellery - £100 credit with Prontaprint
- No. 4 – Variety Sharing Hamper from Discover King's Lynn
- Brittons – Variety Sharing Hamper