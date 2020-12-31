The winners of Discover King’s Lynn’s Christmas window decoration competition have been chosen.

Town centre businesses were encouraged to get creative over the festive period ahead of the announcement on December 23.

Pictured below is the overall competition winner Jaine’s Giftbox, with the High Street business' display proving very eye-catching indeed.

Jaine's Gift Box won the Christmas Window Competition with this display captured by photographer Paul Marsh

RH Fayers and Son Funeral Directors, and Francis Wain were joint second.

Jaine’s Giftbox will receive an advertising spend of £5,000 with the Lynn News while the joint second businesses will each win advertising to the value of £2,500 as a reward for their efforts.

Judging took place in the week beginning Monday, December 14.

Christmas Window at RH Fayers & Son on Lynn High Street. Picture: Paul Marsh

The runners up also received prizes for their windows which are fully listed below: