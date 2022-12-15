King's Lynn High Street clothing store Escape set to close
Published: 16:14, 15 December 2022
| Updated: 16:15, 15 December 2022
A clothing store in Lynn's High Street is set to close.
Escape is currently running a closing down sale, although no date for when it will shut for good has been confirmed.
A member of staff said that the building is on a selling list and therefore Escape will no longer be able to rent the premises.
There is no plan for the store to relocate to anywhere new within the town centre, they added.