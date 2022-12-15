A clothing store in Lynn's High Street is set to close.

Escape is currently running a closing down sale, although no date for when it will shut for good has been confirmed.

A member of staff said that the building is on a selling list and therefore Escape will no longer be able to rent the premises.

Escape clothing store in Lynn's High Street is due to close down

There is no plan for the store to relocate to anywhere new within the town centre, they added.