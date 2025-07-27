A town centre is set to be transformed into an ‘open-air gallery’ with the launch of a new colourful art trail.

The self-guided Lynn trail will run throughout August and launches on Friday, August 1. It will feature the work of 19 local artists, who will take over shop windows with their work reflecting creativity, community and place.

The project has been organised by Platform 30, a volunteer-led group of young professionals looking to find initiatives and events for their age group, and being supported by Discover King’s Lynn, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID).

An image by Ruby Smith

Each piece responds to the theme of Lynn and West Norfolk offering a variety of interpretations - from historic landmarks and coastal life to personal memories and abstract impressions.

Anna Benari, Platform 30 volunteer and art trail organiser, said: “Being able to curate a free and accessible art trail through King’s Lynn town centre has been a great learning experience.

“I wanted to create an opportunity to share local talent with the community and inject a bit of colour into the town. I’ve been blown away by the response from artists, we’ve got a fantastic range of artwork, I hope people really enjoy it.”

Coast and Clouds artwork by Helga Joergens

Artworks will be displayed in the windows of businesses across the town centre, allowing shoppers and visitors to enjoy them at any time.

A free trail map will be available on the Discover King’s Lynn app, making it easy to follow the route and uncover hidden gems along the way.

Additional information about each piece of art and the artists will also be available on the Discover King’s Lynn website and people will be able to scan QR codes on windows of each participating business to go straight to the page.

Vicky Etheridge, manager of Discover King’s Lynn said: “This is a great way to celebrate the town and support local creatives. A big thanks to the participating businesses, who all jumped at the chance to take part, and of course, to Anna whose idea this was in the first place.”

Visitors who enjoy the art trail are also encouraged to share their experience on social media using the hashtag #KingsLynnArtTrail.

For more information and to access the map, download the free Discover King’s Lynn app from the app store or see: www.discoverkingslynn.com/guide/platform-30-summer-art-trail/

The trail is due to go live on the website and app on Thursday, July 31.