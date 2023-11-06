A town centre perfume shop has been treated to a “scent-sational” revamp.

A “new and improved” look has been unveiled at The Perfume Shop on New Conduit Street in Lynn, with some “experimental” services now available.

The shop now features a brand-new layout – with a digital screen and a personalised ribbon machine among the other new additions.

The Perfume Shop in Lynn has been treated to a revamp

The Lynn revamp is part of a re-fitting project at existing stores across the country, with bosses aiming to “ensure sustainability is always at the forefront”.

Emma Store, manager at The Perfume Shop’s Lynn store, said: “We’re so pleased to reveal the new experiential store in The Vancouver Shopping Centre, Lynn.

“With the festive season fast approaching, The Perfume Shop is the perfect choice to choose amazing gifts for loved ones. From great value gifts, to the perfect stocking filler items, we have everything you could need.

“We are so excited to show customers the new and improved store which offers fragrance consultations, personalised ribbon machines and complimentary gift wrapping.

“We are led by passion and expertise at The Perfume Shop and we can’t wait for our customers to experience this with the guarantee of finding the perfect fragrance every time.”

Customers can also drop off used perfume bottles to receive 15% off their next purchase.