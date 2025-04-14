A town restaurant is giving back to the community with a free breakfast club for youngsters during half-term.

Between 9-11am from today until Thursday, children can help themselves to some cereal, a cereal bar, juice, flavoured water or milk from the breakfast station at Poco Lounge on Lynn’s High Street.

Gluten-free and vegan options will also be available as part of the scheme, which also ran last week.

The breakfast club is on offer at Poco Lounge in Lynn

John English, head of community at Loungers - which runs the venue - said: “We’re here to take some of the pressure off this half term so parents and carers are welcome to come along, enjoy a cuppa and a chat while the children help themselves to our fabulous free breakfast station.

“Holidays are a time for coming together and spending time with loved ones so anything we can do to make that easier and more fun can only be a good thing.”