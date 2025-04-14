Poco Lounge in King’s Lynn running free breakfast clubs during half-term
A town restaurant is giving back to the community with a free breakfast club for youngsters during half-term.
Between 9-11am from today until Thursday, children can help themselves to some cereal, a cereal bar, juice, flavoured water or milk from the breakfast station at Poco Lounge on Lynn’s High Street.
Gluten-free and vegan options will also be available as part of the scheme, which also ran last week.
John English, head of community at Loungers - which runs the venue - said: “We’re here to take some of the pressure off this half term so parents and carers are welcome to come along, enjoy a cuppa and a chat while the children help themselves to our fabulous free breakfast station.
“Holidays are a time for coming together and spending time with loved ones so anything we can do to make that easier and more fun can only be a good thing.”