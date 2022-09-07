A town centre road has been closed this morning following a crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

Emergency services were called to King Street in Lynn at about 9.23am after reports of the collision.

As of 11.10am, officers were still at the scene and had shut off the road, from The Globe pub to the Custom House, to traffic.

King's Lynn's King Street is closed while emergency services deal with a crash

A police spokesperson said it was believed the cyclist had been injured in the incident, but it is not yet known how seriously.

The road has since reopened.

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.