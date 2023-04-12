King Street in King's Lynn closed as Anglian Water tackles sinkhole
Published: 11:34, 12 April 2023
| Updated: 11:42, 12 April 2023
A main road through Lynn town centre has been closed today as work continues to repair a sinkhole.
Part of King Street collapsed on Saturday, with police taping the area off to alert motorists to it.
And today, a full closure has been put in place - with Anglian Water crews attending the site this morning.
A spokesperson for the water company said that its staff carried out camera surveys on a sewer, but confirmed that there is nothing wrong with its asset.
The sinkhole is a highways issue, according to the spokesperson. Norfolk County Council's highways team has been contacted for comment.
One resident described the sinkhole, which is close to St George's Guildhall, as "deep".