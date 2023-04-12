A main road through Lynn town centre has been closed today as work continues to repair a sinkhole.

Part of King Street collapsed on Saturday, with police taping the area off to alert motorists to it.

And today, a full closure has been put in place - with Anglian Water crews attending the site this morning.

King Street in Lynn is currently closed as work continues on a sinkhole

A spokesperson for the water company said that its staff carried out camera surveys on a sewer, but confirmed that there is nothing wrong with its asset.

The sinkhole is a highways issue, according to the spokesperson. Norfolk County Council's highways team has been contacted for comment.

Anglian Water crews carrying out work at the site of the sinkhole

One resident described the sinkhole, which is close to St George's Guildhall, as "deep".