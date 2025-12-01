Commuters may face difficulty as a town centre road is closed off to traffic.

Part of King Street in Lynn is closed near the junction to Purfleet Street and Purfleet Quay.

Drivers currently have to turn around and find an alternative route.

Anglian Water remains at the scene. At the moment, it remains unclear as to why the road is closed.

The water company has been approached for comment.

