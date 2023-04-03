Part of a town centre road is closed this week while work is carried out to connect a new mains supply.

Anglian Water has shut off a section of Lynn’s Chapel Street, in between St Ann’s Street, St Nicholas Street and Austin Street.

A sign put up near the site says the work started on Monday, with the road set to be shut for three days until it is complete.

Anglian Water works on King's Lynn's Chapel Street

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are sorry for any traffic disruption on Chapel Street in Lynn.

"We have needed to close the road to enable our teams to safely work on connecting a new water supply in the area.

"Our teams on site will be working to complete the job and reopen the road as normal as soon as they possibly can.

"We are grateful to customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”