A town street will be shut to traffic while roadworks take place.

Work is due to start this Sunday (May 11) to surface dress a section of the A1078 John Kennedy Road in Lynn.

To allow the work to be carried out safely and swiftly, it will be closed to through traffic on a few dates. However, access to properties will be permitted throughout.

John Kennedy Road in Lynn will be closed for the works on some days. Picture: Google Maps

Line painting is being carried out, and cat’s eyes (road studs) are being renewed.

The work, which is weather-dependent, will be carried out in phases. Road closures will only be in place for a few hours at a time on the following dates:

• May 11: first surface dressing - daytime works, 6am-12pm

• May 18: main surface dressing - daytime works, 6am-12pm

• May 27: lining/road stud replacement - evening/overnight works, 7pm-5am

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “A fully signed diversion route will be in operation for the week.

“The county council thanks people for their patience while this essential road maintenance work is carried out.”

The work is expected to cost approximately £38,000 and will be carried out by the council’s infrastructure department and its contractors, Tarmac.