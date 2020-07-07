King's Lynn club forced to close its doors in town centre
Published: 16:30, 07 July 2020
A club used by ex-servicemen and women, as well as regulars, has closed its doors.
King's Lynn Social Club, based at the previous Royal British Legion building in Regent Street, Lynn, has ceased trading with the coronavirus pandemic and non renewal of its lease being the main factors in its demise.
Bespoke are responsible for the lease of the premises, which King's Lynn Social Club believe wasn't going to be renewed.
