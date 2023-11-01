Fire crews and RSPCA attempt to rescue trapped pigeon in King’s Lynn
Published: 13:47, 01 November 2023
A town centre street has been partially cordoned off as emergency services attempt to rescue a trapped pigeon.
Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue are currently at Norfolk Street in Lynn, assisting the RSPCA in retrieving the bird – which had become trapped in netting.
A cordon has been put in place on the street, reaching across from the M&S entrance to the opposite side at the Once Was New shop.
Crews were first alerted to the incident at 12.03pm.
An official holding up the cordon was preventing people from walking under it, instead directing them through M&S to reach High Street.