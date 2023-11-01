A town centre street has been partially cordoned off as emergency services attempt to rescue a trapped pigeon.

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue are currently at Norfolk Street in Lynn, assisting the RSPCA in retrieving the bird – which had become trapped in netting.

A cordon has been put in place on the street, reaching across from the M&S entrance to the opposite side at the Once Was New shop.

Fire crews and the RSPCA attempt to rescue the pigeon

Crews were first alerted to the incident at 12.03pm.

A section of Norfolk Street has been cordoned off

An official holding up the cordon was preventing people from walking under it, instead directing them through M&S to reach High Street.