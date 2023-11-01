Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Fire crews and RSPCA attempt to rescue trapped pigeon in King’s Lynn

By Kris Johnston
-
kris.johnston@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:47, 01 November 2023

A town centre street has been partially cordoned off as emergency services attempt to rescue a trapped pigeon.

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue are currently at Norfolk Street in Lynn, assisting the RSPCA in retrieving the bird – which had become trapped in netting.

A cordon has been put in place on the street, reaching across from the M&S entrance to the opposite side at the Once Was New shop.

Fire crews and the RSPCA attempt to rescue the pigeon
Fire crews and the RSPCA attempt to rescue the pigeon

Crews were first alerted to the incident at 12.03pm.

A section of Norfolk Street has been cordoned off
A section of Norfolk Street has been cordoned off

An official holding up the cordon was preventing people from walking under it, instead directing them through M&S to reach High Street.

Animals Kings Lynn Kris Johnston
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE