The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is hosting its first-ever town centre wellbeing event, aimed at supporting individuals affected by cancer.

The free event, on Friday, October 4 from noon to 4pm, will be at The Place, in Conduit Street, in Lynn. It is open to everyone and will feature a range of guest speakers, wellbeing activities and refreshments.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and accessing local support services. Speakers will include the hospital’s chief executive Alice Webster and representatives from Alive West Norfolk and Ask Lily.

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Each speaker will offer valuable insights into how to improve physical and mental wellbeing, especially for those affected by cancer.

Representatives of the hospital’s charity will also be attending the event to showcase some of the work it does to support the patients and their families.