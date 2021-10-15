The operators of Lynn’s two cinemas have launched a new partnership which they say will give film fans more choice and make the town more attractive to industry bosses.

Officials from the Majestic and Corn Exchange cinemas say they are working together to maximise the range of movies available to audiences.

And the agreement means the Corn Exchange will show the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, for the first time today.

Big Screen Partnership in King's Lynn Between The Majestic Cinema and Alive Corn Exchange Cinema...Our Picture Shows (front LtoR), Paul Jervais (Owner of the Majestic Cinema) and Cllr Graham Middleton.(Back LtoR), Cllr Elizabeth Nockolds, Joseph Marsh (Majestic Cinema Manager), Philip Bayfield (Head of Arts and Entertainment at Alive West Norfolk), Robert Atkinson (Majestic Cinema Manager), Tom Cundy (Front of House Manager at Alive Corn Exchange). (52229784)

The blockbuster has been on at the Majestic since its UK release last month.

And the Majestic’s owner, Paul Jervais, believes the link-up will benefit both the cinemas and audiences alike.

He said: “The Majestic has four screens, and the Corn Exchange has two. We suggested that we work together in how we book the films shown in the cinemas in town and are pleased to be working with Alive West Norfolk.

“This is a huge time for cinema. The latest James Bond film has been incredibly popular, and we should see more big films in the run-up to Christmas.”

The two sites will use the same film booking organisation to create a combined six-screen offer for the town as a whole.

Philip Bayfield, head of arts and entertainment for Alive West Norfolk, which operates the Corn Exchange, said: “This gives us greater flexibility with what can be offered at the two cinemas and makes the town more attractive to film distributors.”

West Norfolk Council leader Stuart Dark added: “Our cinema at the Alive Corn Exchange has always had great support from the Majestic Cinema.

“This new partnership will see the two work even closer together when it comes to booking films to be shown in the town, when the films are shown and complement each other with their film programmes. This will give King’s Lynn filmgoers more choice.”