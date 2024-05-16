A clothing store chain which is closing down could become an adult gaming centre if granted planning permission.

Private developer Cornish Group has put in an application to West Norfolk Council to change the use of the store and turn it into a Moretons Casino Slots unit.

The casino would replace Blue Inc, a clothing store chain located in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter which is due to close.

Blue Inc could be replaced with an adult casino if plans are approved. Picture: Google Maps

It would take up the ground floor of the site and offer gaming for adults over the age of 18. The first floor will be maintained as is, as ancillary storage/ancillary space only.

The planning statement says that only minor changes would be made to the shop front.

The Cornish Group’s planning report argues that since the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis, more and more retail units have been closing down.

It has also argued that the casino would increase footfall in Lynn.

“The composition of town centres has changed significantly over the past 20 years, as the market has responded to customers’ needs,” the planning report stated.

“Development plan policy for many town centres is out-of-date and no longer fit for purpose.

“The approach adopted is often insufficiently flexible to respond to the rapid change that our high streets are now facing. Many development plans are based on out-of-date evidence and now even recently adopted plans need to be updated.”

If plans are approved, the casino would create a total of 12 jobs in the town.

Members of the public have commented on the application showing their concerns for the casino coming to Lynn.

Wayne Fysh said: “The proliferation of gambling opportunities, both online and offline, poses serious risks to individuals, particularly those who already struggle with gambling addiction.

“With Lynn already hosting two casino outlets, including one open for 20 hours a day, the addition of another gambling establishment is both unwarranted and concerning.”

Palma Howlett, who currently works at Blue Inc, said: “I am writing to object with my first reason being that Blue Inc offers a diverse addition to the town. There are already minimal male clothing stores within the town centre and as a store, Blue Inc concentrate on the male population, offering clothes, shoes and accessories.



”My second objection would be for the plan itself for the adult gaming centre. The town is already occupied with multiple casinos/gaming stores with one being the Merkur Slots and an additional centre with the same industry aspects at Showboat Amusements casino on Purfleet Street, as well as another at the King’s Lynn Bus Station Cafe. Leaving myself and many others with the opinion of the gaming centre over exceeding the industry.”

Rachel Brown added: “Honestly think that blue Inc is a great shop, we don't need anymore casinos.”

Plans are set to be consulted on Thursday, May 23.